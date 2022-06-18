Entertainment

Warner Bros. under pressure over 'The Flash' star Ezra Miller?

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 18, 2022, 09:02 pm 2 min read

Hollywood actor Ezra Miller is reportedly mired in various controversies over allegations of misconduct and disturbing behavior. Miller is starring in Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Extended Universe (DCEU) film—The Flash—which is scheduled to release on June 23, 2023. After Miller's questionable behavior, the studio is now in a fix and has to decide the completed film's fate given its controversial star.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav intended to grow DCEU to the scale of Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

Recently, Miller (who identifies as they/them) got into trouble after they allegedly harassed a 12-year-old non-binary child and their mother with a gun in Greenfield, Massachusetts.

Miller reportedly yelled at their mother calling her a "witch" and a "vampire". He also "acted inappropriately" with the child.

Scandals A look at Miller's previous scandals, police taunts

In 2020, a video of Miller choking a fan surfaced. Then in 2022, they were arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment of patrons at a Hawaii karaoke bar. They were also charged for "brainwashing" and "grooming" 18-year-old Gibson Iron Eyes. Miller deleted their Instagram earlier last week after apparently posting memes mocking the police and authorities's inability to locate them to serve the orders.

Decision Miller will apparently not be part of DCEU

Deadline reported the studio tried to provide help for Miller, but scandals against them continued to pile up. This brings forward the question if Warner Bros. can trust Miller with publicity tours and leading the massive DCEU franchise. Miller is "simply not a part of those plans going forward in the future universe regardless if there are more allegations or not," reported Deadline.

Information Will the studio do what they did with Johnny Depp?

However, the studio and DC are yet to make a decision over Miller's involvement in the DCEU. Zaslav could either stop the heavy promotions or he could schedule the $200M-budget The Flash for an OTT release with a write-down. The studio could also drop Miller once their film releases, as they did with Johnny Depp in the Fantastic Beasts franchise following his UK lawsuit.