'Vikram Vedha' teaser to screen before 'LSC', 'Raksha Bandhan' shows

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 06, 2022, 06:18 pm 2 min read

'Vikram Vedha' teaser release date fixed!

Director duo Pushkar and Gayathri's upcoming film Vikram Vedha is all geared up to release on September 30. According to the latest buzz, the film's teaser will be released next week, and it will also be screened in cinemas before shows of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan. To note, it is the Hindi remake of the titular Tamil action thriller released in 2017.

Vikram Vedha takes its inspiration from the folktale Vikram Aur Betaal.

The original neo-noir Tamil film starred actors R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Hrithik Roshan will reportedly essay the role of a gangster Vedha, while Saif Ali Khan will appear as a cop named Vikram.

Vikram Vedha marks Roshan's return to the big screen after three years.

Update Teaser will not be attached to the two films

A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama, "The trailer of the film is not coming. The teaser of Vikram Vedha will be launched and it'll be shown before the shows of Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan in cinemas." They also added, "The teaser will not be attached to the prints of these films."

Release Before theatrical screening, teaser will be released online

"The theatres have been asked to play the teaser when viewers come to watch the two big films next week," the source told Bollywood Hungama further. Moreover, the teaser will also reportedly be released online on August 9 or August 10 before it is screened in the theaters. Both films, Laal Singh Chaddha and Rakha Bandhan, are releasing on August 11.

Information All about film's cast and crew

Vikram Vedha wrapped up the shoot in June. It also stars Radhika Apte, Sharib Hashmi, Satyadeep Misra, and Rohit Saraf, among others. The director couple has also penned the script. The cinematography has been helmed by PS Vinod, who has previously worked on the Tamil version and movies like Super Deluxe and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, among others. Parvez Shaikh (War, Bang Bang) supervised the stunts.