Entertainment

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson split after dating for nine months?

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson split after dating for nine months?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 06, 2022, 04:33 pm 2 min read

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dated for about nine months (Photo credit: Twitter/@Rap).

In an unexpected turn of events, reality TV star and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian and her actor-comedian boyfriend Pete Davidson have reportedly decided to part ways. After nine months of being in a relationship, the duo has decided to call it quits but will remain friends. However, there has been no official announcement from either party yet. Read on to learn more.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum made her relationship with Davidson "Instagram official" in March this year.

She had posted some photos with the actor-comedian after the two were spotted together on several occasions.

Reportedly, they started dating in late 2021 though they have known each other for years.

Kardashian's relationship with Davidson came after her separation from her ex-husband Kanye West (Ye).

Details Decided to end relationship because of demanding work schedule

According to a report by E! News, the couple decided to end their relationship owing to the "long-distance dynamic" and demanding work schedules "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship." The report further added they share "a lot of love and respect for each other." A source officially confirmed to E! News that Kardashian and Davidson were dating back in November.

Information Davidson was in relationship with Ariana Grande before

Previously, the actor-comedian was in a romantic relationship with singer Ariana Grande, as well as Kate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber, and Margeret Qualley. Moreover, he was one of the youngest Saturday Night Live cast members. On the work front, Davidson will be next seen in the movie Wizards! for which he has been involved in the production in Australia most of the summer.

Updates Kardashian and Ye's divorce is moving ahead

Meanwhile, Kardashian recently made headlines with her Met Gala look wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress, which the latter wore to the sing birthday to the then US President John F Kennedy. She continues her reality show journey with The Kardashians. She has been co-parenting her children—North, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint—with Kanye West. According to E! News, "The divorce is moving ahead with [West]."