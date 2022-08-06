Entertainment

Samantha to make Malayalam debut with Dulquer's 'King Of Kotha'?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 06, 2022, 02:48 pm 2 min read

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dulquer Salmaan have earlier acted in 'Mahanati'.

One of the most popular actors in South India, Samantha Ruth Prabhu gained national fame after starring in Season 2 of the Hindi web series The Family Man. Now, if the latest reports are to be believed, the Jaanu star is all set to make her Malayalam debut soon opposite leading actor Dulquer Salmaan. However, there is no official announcement from the makers yet.

Context Why does this story matter?

Recently, several actors have forayed into Mollywood.

This list includes Diana Penty, who played the leading lady in the 2022 cop drama Salute.

And Telugu star Krithi Shetty (Shyam Singha Roy fame) will also reportedly make her Malayam debut opposite Tovino Thomas with his upcoming film Ajayante Randam Moshanam.

So, Ruth Prabhu's entrance into the Malayalam industry is an exciting development.

Reports Film to be rolled out by the end of August?

King Of Kotha, directed by Abhilash Joshiy, will have Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. The makers of the gangster drama are reportedly planning to roll it out by the end of August or the beginning of September. According to reports, the pre-production work is almost done. Currently, the makers are busy with the casting, and once everything is finalized, the production will be kickstarted.

Information These are the other projects of Ruth Prabhu

Ruth Prabhu has a huge line-up of interesting projects awaiting release. This includes Yashoda, directed by the Hari Shankar-Harish Narayan duo, which is reportedly slated to be released on August 12. She has a Telugu film with Vijay Deverakonda, titled Kushi, which is scheduled to hit the marquee on December 23. Ruth Prabhu also has a mythological period drama titled Shaakuntalam in her pipeline.

Details Where will we see Salmaan next?

Salmaan, who was last seen in Sita Ramam, has his plate full with projects across genres. One of them is Guns & Gulaabs with Raj and DK, which will stream on Netflix. He also has a psychological thriller with R Balki, titled'Chup: Revenge of the Artist. Moreover, his upcoming film Othiram Kadakam with Soubin Shahir is reportedly being made on a huge budget.