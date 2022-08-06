Entertainment

Actor Anne Heche severely burned in fiery car crash

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 06, 2022, 01:26 pm 3 min read

Actor Anne Heche got into two car crashes on Friday. (Photo credit: Mingle Media TV)

Hollywood actor Anne Heche was involved in a car crash on Friday and suffered severe burns after her car was engulfed in flames. According to TMZ, the 53-year-old actor was racing her Mini Cooper through a Mar Vista apartment complex in Los Angeles around noon when she crashed into a garage. Minutes later, Heche rammed her car into another house, igniting a massive fire.

Incident Heche sped off from first site after people offered help

CCTV camera footage from the houses on the block reportedly showed Heche rashly driving down the street. When she first rammed into the apartment complex garage, bystanders reportedly tried to get the actor out of her vehicle, but she backed her car up and sped off from the first crash site. Shortly after that, her car crashed into a nearby house, causing a fire.

Observation She apparently tried to get out of gurney after crash

The Donnie Brasco actor was driving at such a high speed that her car was reportedly lodged 30 feet inside the house and was completely wrecked. After the second crash, Heche was reportedly pulled out of the rubble by first responders. According to aerial footage that surfaced online from the site, Heche apparently sat up and tried to get out of her gurney.

Investigation Bottle was found in Heche's car, investigation underway

Photos that surfaced from the first crash show a bottle with a red cap placed in her car's cup holder. It has, however, not been confirmed whether it was alcohol. Heche's critical condition also kept officials from testing her for alcohol consumption According to reports, Heche was "conscious and breathing," and the resident, whose house her car crashed into, survived with no injuries.

History Heche previously opened up about her substance abuse issues

"I drank. I smoked. I did drugs. I had sex with people. I did anything I could to get the shame out of my life," Heche told ABC News in an old interview. The actor has confessed that she turned to substance abuse due to the trauma of being sexually abused by her father, Donald Heche. Her father died due to AIDS in 1983.

Family Heche's brother was sexually abused too, died in car crash

Heche's brother Nate Heche was also reportedly sexually abused by their father and died in a high-speed car crash. She believed that her brother's crash was a suicide. The actor had also lost two other siblings and has one surviving sister, Abigail. Heche has two children, one from her marriage with cameraman Coleman Laffoon and another from her relationship with actor James Tupper.