'Lone Wolf is ready': Dhanush confirms 'The Gray Man' sequel

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 06, 2022, 12:23 pm 2 min read

'The Gray Man' was released on Netflix on July 22.

In some exciting news to the fans of Tamil star Dhanush, the actor on Saturday confirmed that a sequel to his recent Hollywood project, The Gray Man, is in the works. Sharing a clip from The Gray Man featuring his voice on social media, Dhanush wrote, "The Gray Man universe is expanding and the sequel is coming... Lone Wolf is ready, are you?"

Context Why does this story matter?

The Gray Man is Dhanush's second Hollywood film.

He debuted in the industry with Ken Scott's The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir (2018). He portrayed a street magician who is in search of his estranged father.

To recall, the makers teased a spinoff of The Gray Man back in May, saying that they plan to expand the film into a franchise.

Anticipation Will the sequel be led by our 'Sexy Tamil friend'?

The sequel is likely to feature Dhanush as the central character, as his tweet also hints at the same. In May, while attending a promotional event for The Gray Man, its directors, the Russo brothers (Joe and Anthony Russo), confirmed that the movie will extend into a full-fledged universe. They had further added that Dhanush might get to lead his own film, too.

Quote Russo brothers on writing the character especially for Dhanush

The director duo had earlier stated that Dhanush's role in The Gray Man was written specifically for him. "Dhanush plays one of the top assassins of the world," Joe Russo said. "He's unique. Dhanush has a great presence on the camera. The character is almost mystical in a way. If the audience like this film, we expand the storytelling from here," he added.

Information All you need to know about 'They Gray Man'

The Gray Man is an action thriller starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas in the lead roles. Dhanush played an assassin named Avik San, and his role was rather brief but pivotal in the action thriller. It premiered on Netflix on July 22. The film also had a limited release in the US for a week ahead of its Netflix premiere.