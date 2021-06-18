Russo brothers wish Dhanush good luck for 'Jagame Thandhiram'

Filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo, who have teamed up with actor Dhanush for the upcoming project The Gray Man, on Thursday sent their best wishes to the South star for his latest film Jagame Thandhiram. Russo Brothers, known for blockbuster movies Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Endgame, and Extraction, shared the trailer of the Tamil-language action thriller, directed by Karthik Subbaraj on Twitter.

Twitter Post

You can view the tweet here

Story

"Super da thambi! Excited to be working with @dhanushkraja and good luck with #JagameThandhiram @karthiksubbaraj @StudiosYNot Watch the trailer here," the tweet from the director duo read. Headlined by Dhanush, Jagame Thandhiram revolves around Suruli, a nomadic gangster who has to choose between good and evil in a war for what one can truly call home.

Information

The film, produced by YNot Studios and Reliance Entertainment, is set to premiere on Netflix on June 18. Dhanush is currently in the US shooting for The Russo Brothers' The Gray Man, which is based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name.

Actors

In the movie, the South star will share screen space with the likes of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Bridgerton breakout Reg -Jean Page Narcos actor Wagner Moura, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood child actor Julia Butters and Game of Thrones alum Jessica Henwick. The movie revolves around a freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry (Gosling).