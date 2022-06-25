Entertainment

Amber Heard v/s Johnny Depp isn't over: Heard challenging verdict

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 25, 2022, 04:15 pm 2 min read

Finalizing the defamation verdict, court ordered Amber Heard to pay ex-spouse Johnny Depp $10.35M.

The Fairfax County, Virginia Court put the final seal on the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial on Friday by giving out a written order. As the court order instructed Heard to pay Depp $10.35M, the Aquaman actor has now decided to appeal the verdict. Further, Depp has also been asked to pay Heard $2M since she was defamed by his ex-lawyer Adam Waldman.

Context Why does this story matter?

Depp and Heard's legal battle was widely covered by the global press, televised live on YouTube to a viewership of millions, and completely divided public opinion.

In 2018, Heard had penned an op-ed for The Washington Post claiming to be "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

The essay didn't name Depp but he sued her for $50M for "defamation."

She countersued him for $100M.

Details Punitive damages have been reduced

To recall, a seven-member jury had awarded Depp $10M in compensatory and $5M in punitive damages on the verdict day, June 1. Complying with the state cap, Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the punitive damages to $3,50,000, making the total payable amount $10.35M. Following the verdict, Depp had thanked the jury for "giving me my life back," while Heard was left "heartbroken" and "disappointed."

Appeal Heard has to submit $8.35M bond to appeal verdict

Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft had earlier clarified that her client will challenge the verdict. During the Friday hearing, Judge Azcarate informed that it will cost Heard to proceed with the appeal and the 36-year-old will need to submit an $8.35M bond with a 6% annual interest rate. Heard's lawyer has said, "Heard doesn't have the money to pay Depp or meet the bond."

Developments Will Heard pen a book about their short-lived marriage?

After the trial, Depp busied himself with concerts and was also spotted at an Indian restaurant in Birmingham. Heard, on the other hand, was reportedly approached to pen a "tell-all" book that will spill the beans about their short-lived marriage. A source told Ok! Magazine, "She is already in talks and excited about it." However, per experts, this move can birth another legal battle.