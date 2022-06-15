Entertainment

'Vikram,' 'Jurassic World: Dominion': How are recently released films performing?

'Vikram,' 'Jurassic World: Dominion': How are recently released films performing?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 15, 2022, 05:47 pm 2 min read

Take a look at how the recently released films are performing.

Movie-goers rejoice! At present, there is no scarcity of new movie releases no matter what genre. And, several biggies spanning various languages have been released recently which have set the box office on fire. Starting from Samrat Prithviraj to Vikram, movies of various superstars have clashed with each other too. So, how are these theatrical mega-budgeters performing? Let's take a deep dive.

#1 'Jurassic World: Dominion'

Director Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World: Dominion, released last Saturday (June 11), is ruling theaters worldwide. However, in India, there is a slight dip after its opening weekend. So far, the adventure drama has collected Rs. 42cr here. At the global box office, the Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Isabella Sermon-led project has made more than $400M (more than Rs. 3,000cr).

#2 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 turned out to be a savior for Bollywood as it broke the failure streak of Hindi big-screen releases. The Anees Bazmee-directed horror-comedy has made Rs. 173.76cr so far and is having a steady run even after three weeks (it was released on May 20). Kiara Advani and Tabu are the co-leads in this film.

#3 'Vikram'

Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi's Vikram hit the marquee on June 3. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is setting the box office on fire and has minted more than Rs. 300cr worldwide. In India, the gangster saga has collected more than Rs. 130cr and is on the way to surpassing Baahubali 2, whose lifetime collection in India was Rs. 155cr.

#4 '777 Charlie'

Rakshit Shetty's Kannada film 777 Charlie, which was released last Friday (June 10), is also seeing a steady run. Directed by debutant Kiranraj K, 777 Charlie has managed to mint close to Rs. 20cr on its opening weekend. Though the state of Karnataka is the biggest contributor, the film is performing fairly well in other states too, as it was released in multiple languages.

#5 'Samrat Prithviraj'

Samrat Prithviraj has turned out to be the second consecutive flop for Akshay Kumar this year after Bachchhan Paandey. Made on a lavish budget of Rs. 200cr, Samrat Prithviraj has only minted Rs. 64cr even 12 days after its release (June 3). Directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film marked the debut of Manushi Chhillar, while Sonu Sood played a pivotal role.