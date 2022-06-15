Entertainment

Why is Sai Pallavi trending on social media?

Why is Sai Pallavi trending on social media?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 15, 2022, 04:58 pm 2 min read

Sai Pallavi has drawn flak over her recent comments. Here's what she said.

During a promotional activity for her upcoming film Virata Parvam, South Indian actor Sai Pallavi spoke about the importance of supporting the oppressed. While talking about acts of violence, she listed the examples of Kashmiri Pandits' "genocide" and the recent incident of a man getting lynched. Soon thereafter, her comments went viral and she started trending on social media. Here's what really happened.

Context Why does this story matter?

Pallavi is known for speaking up against social issues.

And she is not the first celebrity to be reeled into controversy related to the Bollywood film The Kashmir Files (TKF).

In the past, actor Twinkle Khanna was trolled for her allegedly insensitive comments about the film.

But since Pallavi has never made the headlines for controversial reasons, this news is receiving all the attention.

Facts Here's what Pallavi actually said

During the interview, the actor said she was brought up in a neutral background and was taught to be a good human being. She said violence in any form is wrong. The Love Story actor then elaborated by citing the examples of Kashmiri Pandits' "genocide" as shown in TKF and the incident where a Muslim man was lynched for having cows in his vehicle.

Information How did netizens react?

The Nandha Gopalan Kumaran actor's statement caused outrage on social media. Some called her "insensitive" for comparing a mob lynching incident and the Kashmir Valley "genocide." However, she also received support from a section of social media users. Many have come out to laud her for speaking courageously against violence and acts of oppression, irrespective of religious beliefs.

I thought she is an intelligent and grounded girl. Disappointed with #SaiPallavi’s nonsensical comparisons. Stupidity, I guess, comes naturally with the stardom. https://t.co/CCCveqePV7 — I am Modi 🇮🇳 (@Antevasin10) June 14, 2022

Details Where will we see Pallavi next?

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Pallavi is awaiting the release of Virata Parvam co-starring Rana Daggubati, Priyamani, and Nandita Das. The Venu Udugula directorial will hit the big screens on Friday after a long wait. She also has a film in her lineup titled Gargi. Gautham Ramachandran of Ritchie fame is helming the project and its release date has not been announced yet.