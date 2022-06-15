Entertainment

TV actor Kaaranvir Bohra booked for duping woman financially

Jun 15, 2022

Karanvir Bohra has been booked for financially cheating a woman in Mumbai. (Photo credit: Twitter/@KVBohra)

Manoj Bohra, popularly known as actor Karanvir Bohra, has been booked by the Mumbai Police for financial fraud. He is one of the six people who allegedly cheated a 40-year-old woman of Rs. 1.99 crore. She complained that Bohra had promised to return it at 2.5% interest, but only gave over Rs. 1 crore back. The actor is yet to clarify his stance.

Details Bohra, his wife allegedly threatened to shoot the complainant

ANI reported on Wednesday that a case has been filed against the Naagin actor at the Oshiwara Police Station. "The woman also claimed that when she asked for the amount, Bohra and his wife Tajinder [Teejay] Sidhu did not respond properly and threatened to shoot her." The concerned authorities have launched a probe into the matter and will soon be speaking to the couple.

Twitter Post Take a look at the tweet here

The woman also claimed that when she asked for the amount, Bohra his wife Tajinder Sidhu did not respond properly threatened to shoot her. Police have started an investigation will soon record their statements: Oshiwara Police Station — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

Financial woes Bohra had acknowledged his financial struggles in 'Lock Upp'

Bohra, who was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp, had come clean about his recent financial struggles. The actor, who has been active in the industry since 2003, had acknowledged that he had been unable to clear off around three-four debts and had been booked for some of them. He also talked about the downward slope of his career since 2015.

Career What is he known for?

Bohra is a popular name in Hindi television and has been a part of numerous soap operas such as Qubool Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Naagin. He is also a regular face in several top reality shows and has participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 6, Bigg Boss Season 12, and Nach Baliye Season 4, among others. He is married to actor-host Teejay Sidhu.