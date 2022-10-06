Entertainment

'RRR' kickstarts Oscars campaign; to compete in multiple major categories!

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 06, 2022

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' will be competing independently in the Oscars

Despite being snubbed by the Film Federation of India in the Academy race, all is not lost for SS Rajamouli's global phenomenon RRR, which has now kickstarted its Oscars campaign. RRR will be competing independently in major categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor (Ram Charan and Jr. NTR). Will RRR finally break India's Oscars jinx and bring home the golden statuette?

Context Why does this story matter?

It was highly anticipated that RRR will be India's official submission for the Oscars this year, considering its hype in the US and Rajamouli's global popularity, but that didn't come to pass.

Instead, TFFI chose the Gujarati film Chhello Show (Last Film Show), which will release theatrically on October 14.

Nonetheless, RRR is still keeping the hopes of millions alive through its independent campaign.

Submissions Take a look at all categories 'RRR' is aiming for

RRR is eyeing a nomination through the "For Your Consideration" campaign. The categories are Best Motion Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Actress (Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt), Best Original Song (Naatu Naatu), and Best Original Score (MM Keeravani). Other categories include Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, and Best Makeup & Hairstyling.

Twitter Post #RRRforOscars campaign has officially begun

It’s official: #RRRMovie’s FYC awards/Oscars campaign is going for Best Picture, @ssrajamouli for Best Director, Actor (both Jr NTR Ram Charan), Screenplay, Original Song, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design, VFX and more categories #RRRforOscars #OscaRRRs pic.twitter.com/gJh8PzmjmY — jen yamato (@jenyamato) October 5, 2022

Possibilities There's a lot going on in 'RRR's favor at present

RRR has wreaked unprecedented havoc in the West and its stupendous success has put Indian cinema on the global map. Not only has it been lauded by numerous Hollywood filmmakers, but it also made it to Screen Junkies' Honest Trailers and Screen Rant's Pitch Meeting. Recently, Variety ranked Ram Charan in the 36th position as a potential nominee in the Best Actors Category, too.

Records 'RRR' has smashed records left, right, and center

RRR has been on a consistent upward trajectory. Not only did it end the Indian box office's drought after the lull brought in by the pandemic, but it also became the most-watched non-English film on Netflix. With about $3.5M, it registered the biggest premiere in North America for an Indian film and its "uncut" version was also re-released in America owing to massive demands.

Accolades Meanwhile, take a look at India's performance at Academy Awards

No Indian film has ever won the coveted golden award in the Best Foreign Film category. In fact, only three films have made it to the nominations: Mother India, Salaam Bombay!, and Lagaan. Some individuals, however, have won laurels for India at the Oscars; these are lyricist Gulzar, composer AR Rahman (twice), filmmaker Satyajit Ray, costume designer Bhanu Athaiya, and sound designer Resul Pookutty.