Happy Birthday Adele: Interesting facts about the deep-voiced English singer

English singer-songwriter Adele, known for her powerful and melodious voice, turns 33 today.

Born Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, she is considered one of the best-selling artists in the world, with an astounding 15 Grammy Awards to her name.

She also won the Academy Award for Skyfall.

While we wait for some new chart-topping music from the singer, let's brush up on some Adele trivia.

Writing queen

She wrote her debut single 'Hometown Glory' within 10 minutes!

Adele is quite a songstress, as she penned her debut single Hometown Glory in just 10 minutes.

She was only of 18 years, when she wrote that track. It is featured on her first studio album, 19.

The song is about life in London.

Interestingly, she penned it down in protest to her mother, who wanted her to leave home and attend university.

Trivia

Her 30th birthday party was themed around 'Titanic'

Adele is a star who never takes herself too seriously, and just likes to have fun.

This was quite apparent on her 30th birthday.

Her birthday was themed around Titanic.

The Someone Like You hitmaker dressed up as Rose, one of the main characters from the James Cameron movie.

Not many liked this though. They criticized her for making fun of a real-life tragedy.

Details

The pandemic delayed her next album, may release soon though

Fans are eagerly waiting for the elusive next album by Adele.

The singer gave a hint about the upcoming album in one of her Instagram posts.

It will feature the 'drum and bass' genre, according to the singer.

She previously announced that the album would release in September 2020, but later confirmed that it has been pushed back due to COVID-19.

In this post, she had teased about her next album

Transformation

Adele's weight-loss journey was jaw-dropping and inspirational

According to various reports, Adele went on an inspiring weight-loss transformation by losing over 44 kg!

The singer surprised her fans by sharing a rare photo of herself on her 32nd birthday, looking gorgeous in a black dress.

Her secret is the Sirtfood diet.

It includes food rich in protein called sirtuins like blueberries, red wine, dark chocolate, onions, kale, and walnuts.

She took everyone by surprise with her 32nd birthday post