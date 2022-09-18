Entertainment

Analyzing how 'RRR' put Indian cinema on world map

Analyzing how 'RRR' put Indian cinema on world map

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 18, 2022, 02:10 am 3 min read

'RRR's phenomenal global success is second to none.

RRR has been on a record-breaking spree ever since its release in March. Not only did it gross over Rs. 270cr in India, but its global collections (over Rs. 1,200cr) are also just as staggering. Starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, the phantasmagorical extravaganza might be India's entry to the Oscars. Here's how the period drama has put Indian cinema on the global map.

Shoutout YouTube channel WatchMojo ranked 'RRR's top 10 scenes

RRR has taken YouTube by storm! Earlier this week, entertainment portal WatchMojo uploaded a 12-minute-long video and ranked the 10 best scenes from the action entertainer. This included scenes like Bheem gatecrashing the governor's party, Raju's training montage, the "bromance" and friendship between the two men, and Bheem being attacked by a ferocious tiger, among others. The video has been viewed over 2.5L times.

Honest Trailers Honest Trailers wondered if Hollywood actors can dance on 'Naacho-Naacho'

In August, RRR also made it to YouTube channel Screen Junkies' Honest Trailers section. Delving deep into the visual extravaganza, they dubbed it an "eye-popping, crowd-pleasing spectacle" and called the two lead actors "BFFs." Since Hollywood steers clear of dance numbers, the video also discussed how "American movies can be [better] if Vin Diesel and The Rock could shake a leg on Naacho Naacho!"

Pitch Meeting Recently, 'RRR' was discussed on YT channel Pitch Meeting, too

Screen Rant's Pitch Meeting, run by Ryan George, is a YouTube channel that imagines what a film's pitch meeting would have looked like and puts a hilarious spin on it. Recently, George (who plays dual roles) dissected the film and quipped, "What kind of bromance is this?" While he raised eyebrows on the "Physics-defying" stunts, he also praised RRR for its stupefying action sequences.

Oscar nomination Will 'RRR' finally break India's curse at the Academy Awards?

India's luck has run dry at the Oscars and no movie has won the golden statuette in the Best Foreign Film category. However, RRR may change that. Only three Indian films have been nominated in this category: Mother India, Salaam Bombay! , and Lagaan. RRR is likely to lock horns with possible entries such as Holy Spider, Decision to Leave, and Corsage.

Oscar campaign Rajamouli had never predicted this level of unprecedented fame

Recently, SS Rajamouli kickstarted the film's Oscars campaign. While speaking at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Baahubali helmer said, "Never ever did I expect RRR to do well with the Western audiences." "I thought the sensibilities are different, but I realized that the sensibilities can also be similar. I am still trying to understand, to be very frank," said the ace filmmaker.

'Variety's prediction Will Charan bring home the eminent Best Actor's trophy?

Recently, leading Hollywood media portal Variety ranked Ram Charan at the 36th position as a potential nominee in the Best Actors Category. With this feat, the Dhruva actor scripted history, considering no other Indian actor has made it to the ranked predictions. Soon after, #RamCharanForOscars trended on Twitter. Variety has also predicted the prestigious award for Jr.NTR, though he was in the unranked list.