Can SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' win prestigious Academy Award?

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 21, 2022, 05:44 pm 3 min read

'RRR' has turned out to be a winner both in India and at the global stage.

SS Rajamouli's RRR has smashed milestones and topped popularity charts ever since its release in March. Headlined by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, the dreamy extravaganza was mounted on a budget of approximately Rs. 550cr. It set the global box office ablaze within no time and has reportedly grossed over Rs. 1,200cr. The question is, will its winning streak continue at the Academy Awards?

Context Why does this story matter?

The Academy Awards or the Oscars are considered the benchmark of cinematic excellence since they honor the creme-de-la-creme of global cinema.

India's luck has often run dry at the Oscars and no movie has won the golden statuette in the Best Foreign Film category.

Some individuals, however, have won laurels for India at the Oscars, including legendary lyricist Gulzar and music maestro AR Rahman.

International acclaim 'RRR' has already impressed noted American filmmakers

RRR's domination hasn't been restricted only to India and it has awed audiences and critics alike in the US as well. The film has received high adulation from Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson who described it as "an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie." Filmmaker James Gunn's praise was along the same lines, who said that he "totally dug the movie."

Accolades 'RRR' also dazzled the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards' jury

Another reason why RRR has a towering chance to overshadow other foreign film entries is because of the noise it made at the recent Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards. Earlier this month, the film was declared the runner-up during the prestigious awards. In doing so, RRR whizzed past several other strong contenders including Top: Gun Maverick and The Batman, among several others.

Records Meanwhile, take a look at the records broken by 'RRR'

RRR has been on a consistent upward trajectory. Not only did it end the Indian box office's drought after the lull brought in by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it also became the most-watched non-English film on Netflix. With about $3.5M, it registered the biggest premiere in North America for an Indian film. Its "uncut" version was also re-released in America owing to massive demands.

Potential competition Which other films will 'RRR' likely lock horns with?

While India is yet to declare RRR as its official entry to the 2023 Oscars, the period drama will potentially face stiff competition from other foreign films. This includes possible entries such as Both Sides of the Blade (France), Decision to Leave (Korea), Holy Spider (Denmark), and Corsage (Austria). France's One Fine Morning, Belgium's Tori and Lokita, and Bolivia's Utama are also possible contenders.