'The Gray Man' Mumbai premiere: Dhanush's 'veshti' look impresses

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 21, 2022, 04:04 pm 2 min read

'The Gray Man' will hit Netflix on Friday.

After attending the premiere and promotions of The Gray Man in the US, Dhanush came back to Mumbai for the special screening of his upcoming Hollywood project. He gave a desi twist and turned up to the premiere in a white silk shirt and veshti. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo posed with him for the photographers with a traditional namaste.

Dhanush is known for showing up to events in veshti.

For his movie promotions and award shows, the Asuran star has opted for the traditional attire several times.

However, since it's for the promotion of a Hollywood project, this time around, he is grabbing more attention.

And since the Russo Brothers joined him to greet the press with a namaste, it is making headlines.

Details Vicky Kaushal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aanand L Rai attended the event

The star-studded event was graced by several other Indian celebrities such as Vicky Kaushal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda, Aanand L Rai, Vishal Bhardwaj, Alaya F, and Siddharth Roy Kapur, to name a few. Videos of Dhanush hugging the Atrangi Re filmmaker ahead of the premiere surfaced online and they went viral instantly. Photos of the other actors on the red carpet also spread online.

The Gray Man is an action thriller, directed by the Russo Brothers. Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana De Armas play lead roles in this film. Dhanush will appear in a brief role as Avik San, an assassin. It will be premiered on Netflix on Friday. The Gray Man had a limited release in the US for a week starting from July 15.

Meanwhile, Dhanush recently spoke about his character being referred to as a "sexy Tamil friend" in the film by Evans's character. He said, "It's not absolutely necessary but at the same time there is nothing wrong with it." "Joe and Anthony Russo told me the more we get into the details it will get more flavor to the character," he added.