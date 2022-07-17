Entertainment

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' earns praise from 'Doctor Strange' director

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 17, 2022, 09:22 pm 2 min read

'RRR' has earned praises from many Hollywood biggies.

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR has been making waves both in domestic and international markets since its release. After seeing immense success at home, the film is now winning hearts abroad ever since it made its way to Netflix. RRR's fan base now includes renowned names like Hollywood filmmaker Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange) and also screenwriter Jon Spaihts (Dune, Doctor Strange, Passengers), among others.

Tweet Derrickson called 'RRR' 'awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie'

Praising Ram Charan and Jr. NTR's film, Derrickson shared a GIF on Twitter on Saturday and wrote, "To celebrate my birthday last night, my wife, kids, and I watched @RRRMovie — what an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie. Loved it (sic)." RRR's producer DVV Entertainment responded to Derrickson's tweet, writing, "From the director of Doctor Strange. Thank you, Scott :) #RRRMovie (sic)."

From the director of Doctor Strange 💥



Thank you Scott :) #RRRMovie https://t.co/UnaJhQTAWa — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) July 17, 2022

Reactions Other reactions by Hollywood filmmakers

Filmmaker Derrickson was the latest Hollywood biggie to appreciate the film on a public platform. Previously, filmmaker James Gunn, who has films like The Suicide Squad (2021) and the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise to his credit, also tweeted that he had seen the film and he "totally dug it." Last week, Doctor Strange's (2016) screenwriter Spaihts also took to Twitter to laud RRR.

Information Here's what other Hollywood biggies had to say

Spaihts had tweeted, "Holy hell, RRR. Has any movie ever packed more movie into a movie? What a ride. Still thinking about it a couple days later (sic)." Earlier Doctor Strange's co-writer C Robert Cargill too praised the film. He wrote that his friends initiated him into the "cult of RRR" and after watching the film, he became "fully, truly, deeply a member."

Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of RRR (RISE ROAR REVOLT) and I'm here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member. This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I've ever seen. I'm pretty sure Jess and I are watching it again this week. pic.twitter.com/WFpOAKq8VG — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) June 6, 2022

Plot Details about film's plot, cast, more

For the unversed, RRR is an epic fictional tale that revolves around the lives of two Indian freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr. NTR), set in the pre-independence era. Actors Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody play prominent roles in the film. RRR is currently streaming on Netflix.