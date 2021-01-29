-
Rajamouli introduces Olivia Morris as Jennifer from 'RRR'Last updated on Jan 29, 2021, 08:40 pm
-
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli today introduced actor Olivia Morris's character from the upcoming movie - RRR - which stands for Roudram Ranam Rudhiram.
Morris will be seen playing a character named Jennifer.
The director took to social media to unveil a poster making the announcement on the actor's birthday.
The film is led by superstars NTR Jr. and Ram Charan.
Here is more on this.
-
-
Details
Presenting Olivia Morris as Jennifer, wrote Rajamouli
-
Rajamouli tweeted, "Presenting @OliviaMorris891 as #Jennifer...:) #RRRMovie #RRR (sic)."
Morris is a graduate of the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama. RRR will be her big screen debut, reports say.
For the unversed, RRR is a period action film written and directed by Rajamouli.
Its cast also includes actors Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody.
The movie will be out on October 13, 2021.
-
Twitter Post
Here's what the director posted on Twitter
-
Presenting @OliviaMorris891 as #Jennifer...:) #RRRMovie #RRR pic.twitter.com/vwvylY7ilc— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 29, 2021
-
Film
'RRR' also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn
-
Apart from Rajamouli, NTR Jr. also tweeted saying, "Happy Birthday, dear (sic)."
Set in the pre-independence era India, the film also features Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in significant roles.
Before this, the makers had revealed teasers introducing Ram Charan as a character inspired from the tribal leader Alluri Sitarama Raju and NTR Jr. as one inspired from Komaram Bheem.
-
Other work
Rajamouli, the director behind the 'Baahubali' series
-
Rajamouli had made his directorial debut with Telugu movie Student No.1, released in 2001.
However, it was later in 2015 that he grabbed the attention of audiences all across the country with the epic action film Baahubali: The Beginning.
The movie gained a cult status, and was followed by a sequel titled Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which was out in 2017.