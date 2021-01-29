Last updated on

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli today introduced actor Olivia Morris's character from the upcoming movie - RRR - which stands for Roudram Ranam Rudhiram. Morris will be seen playing a character named Jennifer. The director took to social media to unveil a poster making the announcement on the actor's birthday. The film is led by superstars NTR Jr. and Ram Charan. Here is more on this.

Details Presenting Olivia Morris as Jennifer, wrote Rajamouli

Rajamouli tweeted, "Presenting @OliviaMorris891 as #Jennifer...:) #RRRMovie #RRR (sic)." Morris is a graduate of the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama. RRR will be her big screen debut, reports say. For the unversed, RRR is a period action film written and directed by Rajamouli. Its cast also includes actors Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody. The movie will be out on October 13, 2021.

Twitter Post Here's what the director posted on Twitter

Film 'RRR' also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn

Apart from Rajamouli, NTR Jr. also tweeted saying, "Happy Birthday, dear (sic)." Set in the pre-independence era India, the film also features Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in significant roles. Before this, the makers had revealed teasers introducing Ram Charan as a character inspired from the tribal leader Alluri Sitarama Raju and NTR Jr. as one inspired from Komaram Bheem.

Other work Rajamouli, the director behind the 'Baahubali' series