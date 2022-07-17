Entertainment

Lalit Modi finally reacts to merciless social media trolling

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 17, 2022, 07:32 pm 3 min read

Lalit Modi had recently announced that he is dating actor Sushmita Sen. (Photo credit: Twitter/@LalitKModi)

Lalit Modi has finally broken his silence on the brutal trolling he has been receiving in the wake of his relationship announcement with Sushmita Sen. Netizens were surprised by the revelation, and Modi's post immediately triggered an online memefest. The couple has been heavily targeted for their age gap, among other things. Now, Modi has hit back at the trolls. Here's what he said.

Modi is best known for being the brain behind the immensely successful Indian Premier League launched in 2008.

On the other hand, it's not a new phenomenon for former Miss Universe Sen's personal relationships to attract the spotlight.

Sen's last relationship was with model Rohman Shawl, and she regularly professed her love for him on social media.

They amicably parted ways in December 2021.

Modi, in a long social media post, asked, "Why is the media so obsessed [about] trolling me apparently [for] wrongly tagging." Earlier, he reportedly tagged Sen's incorrect account in a post, providing trolls another chance to ridicule him. He added, "Guess we [are] still living in the Middle Ages...two people can't be friends...then if chemistry is right and timing is good—magic can happen (sic)."

Modi also utilized the space to target a slew of "fake articles," claiming, "Every journalist is trying to be Arnab Goswami—The Biggest Clown." Advising everyone to "live and let live," the businessman also clarified that his late wife Minal Modi was his "best friend for 12 years." Mentioning that she wasn't his mother's friend, Modi alleged that this rumor was spread by "vested interests."

One of the reasons behind the online flak is due to the "fugitive" tag attached to Modi. Addressing this aspect, too, Modi demanded, "Pray and tell me which court has ever convicted me. I will tell [you], none (sic)." The 58-year-old touched upon his incredible cricket-related accomplishments, claiming he "did it all alone" and "none of the monkeys in the BCCI did a thing."

Too long to write so I put it on a picture slide. For those who don’t have instagram 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/v2sXCvyacn — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 17, 2022

While Modi has been quite vocal about the relationship ever since he first announced it—from changing his Instagram display picture to his bio—Sen chose to go the cryptic way. Two days ago, she wrote on Instagram, "I am in a happy place!!! NOT MARRIED...NO RINGS...Unconditionally surrounded by love!!!" She called it "enough clarification," expressing her gratitude toward fans "for sharing in [her] happiness always."