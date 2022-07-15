Entertainment

Sushmita Sen dating Lalit Modi: Celebrities actor dated before Modi

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 15, 2022, 12:28 pm 3 min read

Lalit Modi revealed his romantic relationship with Sushmita Sen on Thursday.

It came as an unexpected announcement when cricket administrator Lalit Modi shared a social media post about a "new beginning" with Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen on Thursday. He also shared photos with the actor that instantly took the internet by storm. As we are reeling over the exciting announcement, let's take a look at Sen's elaborate dating history with other celebrities.

#1 Rohman Shawl

In 2018, Sen started to openly post photos with actor-model Rohman Shawl. They even attended each other's family gatherings, public meetings, etc. Eventually, reports about their relationship started surfacing. However, in December 2021, the former couple called off their relationship. "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over...the love remains!!" Sen wrote on Instagram sharing an image with Shawl.

#2 Vikram Bhatt

Sen and filmmaker Vikram Bhatt were Bollywood's one of the most happening celebrity couples once. Their relationship started on the sets of Dastak. About being together with a married man, Sen told in an interview with Simi Garewal, "The wife and he were not living together. I cannot go around feeling guilty or make a person feel guilty if he had [a] bad marriage."

#3 Randeep Hooda

Actor Randeep Hooda and Sen were in a relationship for three years before coming to a bitter ending. Hooda, in an interview, described breaking up with Sen as "the best thing that had happened to him." In a conversation with Times Of India, he had said, "I was exposed to fame although I was on the sidelines as I was not a star."

#4 Wasim Akram

According to media reports, former Pakistani cricket team captain Wasim Akram and Sen started their relationship while co-judging a dance reality show Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena. But their relationship lasted only five months. It is alleged that their relationship broke because Sen got closer to Modi. Also, it is reported that since they were in a long-distance relationship, it did not work out.

#5 Mudassar Aziz

Sen was in a relationship with filmmaker Mudassar Aziz briefly. Post their breakup, the director opened up about it in an interview with DNA. He said, "I'm from a middle-class background and you know how sensitive it is for parents to read about their son's relationship in the papers. It affected my relationship with my parents. They did not know how to take it."

Do you know? Meanwhile, very little is public about Modi's past relationships

On the other hand, very little is public about Modi's past relationships. The first chairman of IPL was married to Minal Modi. They got hitched in 1991. She passed away in 2018 at the age of 64 after battling cancer.