Entertainment

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' release to be postponed?

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' release to be postponed?

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 17, 2022, 06:28 pm 2 min read

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' will no longer release on February 10, 2023.

It looks like Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is running behind schedule. The romantic comedy, which was originally slated to arrive on February 10, 2023, has reportedly pushed back its date. Reportedly, this has been done while keeping its lead actor Alia Bhatt's pregnancy in mind, who is yet to shoot for an important song sequence. The new release date is under wraps.

Context Why does this story matter?

Although Karan Johar has been actively producing films, he has not directed any full-length feature after the 2016 romance Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, thus, will be his first feature directorial in over six years.

The film will also reunite Bhatt with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh.

It'll also star veterans like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

Details The said song sequence will be shot next year now

As per a report published by Bollywood Hungama, Johar said, "Yes, it is true we are delayed. I still have a song to shoot. We were meant to shoot it this month." The My Name Is Khan director further revealed that location issues restricted the team from shooting the song in Europe, and it will now be shot post her delivery next year.

Canceled clash? This new development is set to benefit Kartik Aaryan now

To recall, Kartik Aaryan announced on Saturday that his upcoming film Shehzada has booked the February 10, 2023, release date. This directly meant that it was poised to battle it out at the box office with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. However, now that Johar's film has vacated the slot, it may mean better business and more footfall for the Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer.

Upcoming films Where else will we see the two lead actors?

On August 5, Bhatt will be seen in the Netflix film Darlings, alongside Roshan Mathew, Vijay Varma, and Shefali Shah. On September 9, her much-anticipated Brahmastra: Part One Shiva will hit theaters. Singh, on the other hand, will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, an adaptation of William Shakespeare's A Comedy of Errors. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra in his kitty.