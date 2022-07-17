Entertainment

Writer Vijayendra Prasad spills beans on Salman's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' sequel

Jul 17, 2022

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's blockbuster film Bajrangi Bhaijaan completed seven years of its release on Sunday (July 17). KV Vijayendra Prasad, who had penned the script of the 2015 film, is currently working on the sequel and has confirmed that it will have quite a few changes to the story, right from its title to the timeline. Here's what the writer had to say.

Timeline Film to be set 8-10 years after prequel's conclusion

"I have narrated the story outline to Bhai [Khan] and he has loved it. Now the ball is in his court to decide on timelines," Prasad told Pinkvilla in an interview. The writer-filmmaker also added that the film will be a continuation of the prequel and said the story takes a leap of eight to 10 years in Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2.

Inception Film will be titled 'Pawan Putra Bhaijaan'

To recall, the sequel was confirmed in 2021 and ETimes had reported it would be titled Pawan Putra Bhaijaan. Prasad has further mentioned the idea behind Bajrangi Bhaijaan came from a 1987 Telugu film titled Pasivadi Pranam, starring Chiranjeevi. He also added, "The intention was to make a film that doesn't increase the animosity between the two countries [India and Pakistan] but decreases it."

Information Director SS Rajamouli wanted to direct 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'

Prasad also revealed his son SS Rajamouli—who made films like RRR and the Baahubali franchise—had expressed his interest in directing Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He recollected the day he shared its story with Rajamouli, saying, "Tears started rolling from his eyes." He even asked Rajamouli if he wanted the story but since he was busy shooting Baahubali's climax then, he had to pass on the script.

Prasad shared another detail about the prequel and told Pinkvilla that he didn't have anyone in mind initially when he had initially penned the story. "I didn't have anyone in mind while writing the story... And then, Salman Bhai heard the story and instantly came on board," he revealed. To note, the sequel Pawan Putra Bhaijaan is expected to release on December 30.