Did 'Ms. Marvel' finale tease X-Men's introduction to the MCU?

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 17, 2022, 04:09 pm 2 min read

The mutants might enter the MCU soon! (Photo credit: IMDb)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has often hinted at a crossover we have all been longing to see—the inclusion of the X-Men into the MCU! Bryan Singer's X-Men films were under the ownership of 20th Century Fox—hence X-Men and MCU were kept apart due to rights issues. However, since Disney acquired Fox in 2019, the mutants might soon make their way into the MCU!

Highlight 'Ms. Marvel' revealed the biggest X-Men Easter Egg

Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios, and his team have thoughtfully left nuggets throughout the MCU Phase 4, and the latest one was the most significant one of them all. The series finale of Ms. Marvel on Disney+ Hotstar has two exciting revelations. And, one of them was the fact that mutants might be included in the mix of Marvel's iconic superheroes.

Observation Kamala Khan from 'Ms. Marvel' might have mutation in DNA

During the finale, it was revealed that Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) doesn't get her superpowers solely from her magic bangle. Khan's friend Bruno (Matt Lintz) revealed she might have a mutation in her DNA. This particular scene also included the iconic guitar riff from X-Men: The Animated Series from the '90s, setting up the stage for the mutants to debut soon!

Information 'Doctor Strange 2' featured the X-Men as well

While Ms. Marvel had this Easter Egg, another big reveal was when Professor X (Patrick Stewart) made an entry in the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Stewart's Professor X returned as a version of Charles Xavier in the multiverse from Earth-838. This scene also featured the X-Men theme song as the camera pans to introduce Stewart seated in a yellow hover-chair.

Details Will the X-Men bring about a shift in the MCU?

The original X-Men were last seen in X-Men: Days of Future Past when Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) reset the timeline and erased the events of previous films. So, the X-Men are all essentially alive now. With characters like Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) seemingly out of the picture, the introduction of X-Men could definitely ring in a shift of narrative.

