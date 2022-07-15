Entertainment

'Ms. Marvel' finale: What to expect from MCU's 'The Marvels'?

Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) will be seen next in 'The Marvels.'

MCU's Ms. Marvel concluded on Wednesday after six weekly episodes. The Disney+ Hotstar series focused on the first Muslim superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). The series finale received a thunderous response due to Brie Larson's cameo as Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel. Now that Khan will appear in 2023's The Marvels, what does it mean for the franchise? We speculate.

#1 'The Marvels' will focus on Captain Marvel's 'family of super-people'

Per a report published in Time.com, "The Captain Marvel sequel will focus on [Captain Marvel's] growing family of super-people, including Khan and Monica Rambeau (WandaVision)." To recall, Danvers was friends with fighter pilot Maria Rambeau and is an aunt-like figure to her daughter, Monica. It's also expected that she'll join hands with SHIELD's Nick Fury and they will work toward stopping another alien invasion.

#2 Marvel Comics versus Marvel Cinematic Universe

A major difference between the comics and the show is Khan's ancestry. In the comics, Khan is an "Inhuman"; however, her trajectory in The Marvels will take a different turn, since she has been revealed as MCU's first mutant. What's also thrilling is how this big reveal was coupled with X-Men's theme music, setting Khan on the path of becoming a major MCU superhero.

#3 We will probably see Khan donning a different costume

MCU heroes are recognized as much by their distinct costumes as they are by their superpowers. In the series finale, we saw how Khan's mother designed her signature look—something that becomes Khan's very identity. However, some set photos surfaced on social media in November 2021 and provided us with a glimpse of an entirely different costume. We wonder why/how would Khan undergo a costume change.

#4 What role will The Kree play in 'The Marvels'?

The second noticeable aspect of the aforementioned photo is the presence of a Kree. To recall, Kree are an "evil, technologically advanced militaristic alien race" that hail from the planet Hala. Therefore, we can expect the alien race to have a key role to play in the upcoming film, especially since Khan's first bangle was found on a blue arm—likely a dead Kree.

#5 Khan will finally meet her idol!

The Marvels will finally explore the first meeting between Khan and Captain Marvel—a hero she lives and breathes. They may have swapped places at the moment, but their proper introduction can't be away! To recall, in the comics, their first meeting transpired on a rooftop, engulfed by raging chaos in Jersey City. How will they meet in the film? 2023 can't come soon enough!