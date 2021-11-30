Salman Khan to resume 'Tiger 3' shoot next week

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 30, 2021, 06:01 pm

Salman Khan's 'Antim' has received mixed reviews

Salman Khan, who is busy promoting Antim in different cities now, has reportedly put his shooting plans on halt. The actioner, co-starring Aayush Sharma, released last week and has received mixed reviews. A report says that the star will resume shooting Yash Raj Films's Tiger 3 only next week. He will also be working on Dabangg 4 and a Sajid Nadiadwala-project post this schedule.

Significance

Why does this story matter?

Khan's last project before Antim was the disaster called Radhe, which earned a dismal Rs. 18.5cr. Looking at the star power he has, the figure isn't impressive at all. So to maintain his aura, the actor desperately needs to deliver a hit. Expectations are anyway high from Tiger 3 as both the earlier Tiger films were blockbusters, so this time, Khan may strike gold.

Details

Katrina Kaif might not join Khan in the December schedule

Tiger 3, a Maneesh Sharma-directorial starts rolling soon, but this time it may be without Katrina Kaif, as she is gearing up for her wedding to Vicky Kaushal. She might join the sets next year. Meanwhile, the high-budget actioner has Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist, and producer Aditya Chopra has reportedly penned the script, alongside Sridhar Raghavan. Its eyeing a mid-2022 release.

Information

Khan will then hop onto the Nadiadwala project, 'Dabangg 4'

Apart from this, Khan will start shooting for the Nadiadwala project next year, which means no play on New Year's Day for him. He also has Dabangg 4 and his sister Alvira Agnihotri's venture. Reports had floated recently that said the Bodyguard actor will soon launch his niece Alizeh Agnihotri, Alvira's daughter. It might be this venture, which will co-star Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish.

Numbers

His latest release 'Antim' has collected Rs. 21cr till now

Further, Khan's production house Salman Khan Films is backing three projects and "all of them are without me," he said in a recent interview. The actor will also be leaving for Riyadh for the Da-banng tour on December 10 along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Shilpa Shetty Kundra among others. Meanwhile, Antim has collected Rs. 21cr till now. Read our review of the film.