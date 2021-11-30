Ranveer's '83' to premiere at Red Sea International Film Festival

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 30, 2021, 04:54 pm

'83' will be closing Red Sea International Film Festival this December

Ranveer Singh-led sports flick 83 is all set to hit the big screens on December 24. Banking on the excitement, makers dropped an emotionally charged trailer earlier today. But ahead of the theatrical launch, the Kabir Khan directorial will premiere at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea International Film Festival on December 15. Also, we have some information about the movie's streaming rights. Read on.

World premiere

Kabir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kapil Dev to attend event

As per the official site of the Red Sea International Film Festival, the much-anticipated project will be closing its inaugural edition. The world premiere will be attended by director Khan, and Deepika Padukone (who has a special role). To add further shine, cricketers and members of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad—Kapil Dev (captain), Mohinder Amarnath (vice-captain), and Krishnamachari Srikkanth (opening batsman)—will be present too.

Details

'83' to release in Gulf region a day early

"I'm beyond excited to unveil '83 at the Red Sea International Film Festival, the opening of cinemas in Saudi Arabia is a fantastic opportunity for filmmakers in India and across the world," said Khan. Presented by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and Kabir Khan Films, 83 will be released in the Gulf region on December 23. The film gala will go on from December 6-15.

OTT

Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar have reportedly bagged streaming rights for '83'

Apart from its world premiere, there are reports regarding the sports drama's post-theatrical streaming run too. As per LetsOTT Global, the film will be coming to Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar after premiering on the big screens. There is no official confirmation from the makers as of now. But if this is true, 83 might arrive on digital platforms in about a month or so.

Information

Several South Indian superstars will present '83' in various regions

Let's put aside the OTT aspect now. Singh has brought in South superstars to present 83 in various regions. Yesterday, we reported Prithviraj Sukumaran was presenting the Malayalam version of the film under Prithviraj Productions banner. In Kannada, Kichcha Sudeep has taken over the mantle, while Kamal Haasan's Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna's Annapurna Studios will present the Tamil and Telugu versions, respectively.