Kangana Ranaut bids farewell to Jack Dorsey in her style

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 30, 2021, 04:05 pm

Kangana Ranaut reacted to Jack Dorsey stepping down as Twitter CEO

Actress Kangana Ranaut has a love-hate relationship with the microblogging site Twitter Inc. Although her tweets (often controversial) earned heavy traffic, these comments got her Twitter handle restricted too. Then, she was permanently suspended in May this year. On Monday, Jack Dorsey announced he will be stepping down from the post of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Twitter. Naturally, Ranaut had a reaction.

Bad blood

Why does the story matter?

Infamous for speaking her mind sans filters, the Queen actress' Twitter account was permanently suspended in May for "repeated violations" of rules. Ranaut had commented on the West Bengal election results, post-poll violence and minority's influence in the state in a string of explosive tweets. Reacting to her suspension, she had lambasted the site, pointing out she had other platforms "to raise my voice."

Reaction

'Bye chacha Jack...' wrote Ranaut on Instagram

Taking to her Instagram Story, Ranaut shared a screenshot of a tweet announcing Dorsey's exit. "Bye chacha [uncle] Jack..." read her caption. Interestingly, the tweet also spoke about Dorsey's Indian origin successor, Parag Agrawal. So Ranaut was indirectly celebrating Agrawal's promotion too. Notably, the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay alumnus held the position of the company's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) before this.

Congratulations

Anupam Kher also congratulated Agrawal on Twitter

Agrawal's succession was celebrated by other Indian celebrities too. Actor Anupam Kher tweeted: "Our Indian brother Parag Agrawal became Twitter's next CEO. Anything is possible" in Hindi. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja retweeted Dorsey's post about his resignation. To note, Agrawal has now joined the small group of Indian-origin people leading major technology companies alongside Satya Nadella (Microsoft) and Sundar Pichai (Google).

Movies

Meanwhile, Ranaut is occupied with multiple projects

Ever since her exit from the platform, Ranaut has extensively used Instagram and Koo to state her opinions. On the work front, the Padma Shri-winner is busy with her maiden production venture, Tiku Weds Sheru. The first poster of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-led film was recently launched. As an actor, she has multiple projects in pipeline—Tejas, Dhaakad, Manikarnika Returns, and untitled film on Indira Gandhi.