'Magic Mike 3' being made, Channing Tatum returns as lead

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 30, 2021, 03:06 pm

Channing Tatum's third and probably final Magic Mike outing rolls soon

Michael "Magic Mike" Lane is coming back, people! Channing Tatum has announced that he would be reprising the role of people's favorite male stripper, probably for one last time, in Magic Mike's Last Dance. The third part to the comedy drama franchise comes a good six years after Magic Mike XXL, the sequel to Magic Mike, the film that launched the character.

Thoughts

Why does this story matter?

The 2012 movie, which had actors like Joe Manganiello and Matthew McConaughey, proved to be a turning point for Tatum. Inspired by his real life (he was a stripper in Florida when he was 18), the film got him several awards and nominations. It was lauded by critics as well, who appreciated the sensitive way its makers dealt such a tricky topic.

Details

'Well world, looks like Mike Lane's tapping back in'

Taking to Instagram, the actor informed, "Well world, looks like Mike Lane's tapping back in," indicating that the movie is in the works. Apart from Tatum, the third part will also see the return of the director of the parent movie, Steven Soderbergh, and also the writer for the two parts, Reid Carolin. Magic Mike's Last Dance will premiere directly on HBO Max.

Information

Manganiello, Amber Heard may be signed to reprise their roles?

Apart from the 41-year-old, no other actors have been cast it seems. There's a chance of Manganiello returning as Big Dick Richie, and Amber Heard getting signed as Zoe, love interest of Mike. Also, plot details or the storyline is not known yet. We are waiting for the team to crack a great idea that would pay a fitting tribute to the character.

List

Tatum, Tom Hardy are collaborating for the first time

Apart from that, Tatum is all set to appear in Dog, which he jointly has helmed with Carolin. It releases next February. The handsome star will also be seen opposite Sandra Bullock in The Lost City. Also recently, Universal Pictures announced a film on the Afghanistan evacuation, starring Tatum and Tom 'Venom' Hardy. The venture will also be bankrolled by these two actors.