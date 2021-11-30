Dhanush bags Best Actor award for 'Asuran' at BRICS

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Twitter Published on Nov 30, 2021, 01:46 pm

'Asuran' starring Dhanush and Manju Warrier was helmed by Vetrimaaran

One more feather gets added to Dhanush's cap, courtesy his social drama Asuran. The actor announced on Twitter that he has won the Best Actor Award at the BRICS Film Festival for the film. Sharing the news, he wrote, "An absolute honor," and soon, congratulatory messages started pouring in. The film festival is being held in Goa alongside International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Importance

Why does this story matter?

Kalaipuli S Thanu had bankrolled Asuran under his V Creations banner, while GV Prakash Kumar was given the duty to compose music. Based on true events, it was lauded by all. The Vetrimaaran-directorial also had bagged three National Awards including Best Actor award for the star. Such was the impact of this film that it collected a good Rs. 16cr in first weekend itself.

Details

'Asuran' was Vetrimaaran's fifth project as a director

The period drama featuring Dhanush and Manju Warrier in lead roles was an onscreen adaptation of a Tamil novel titled Vekkai by Poomani, which was based on the Kilvenmani massacre (1968). Other than the aforementioned actors, the chartbuster film also featured Ken Karunas, Teejay Arunasalam, Pasupathy, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. It was Vetrimaaran's fifth project as a director and 12th overall.

Remake

'The film was remade in Telugu with Venkatesh Daggubati

Apart from this, the movie was also screened at the 78th Golden Globe Awards under the Best Foreign Film Category. And, after its tremendous success, Asuran was remade in Telugu with Venkatesh Daggubati and Priyamani in the lead roles. Titled Narappa, the Tollywood version was helmed by Srikanth Addala. The film released on Amazon Prime Video on July 20 this year.

Projects

These are the upcoming movies of the Tamil star

Dhanush was last seen in Karthik Subbaraj's Jagame Thandhiram, which had a direct OTT release. He has an interesting line-up of films that includes ventures such as Netflix's The Gray Man and a Bollywood film titled Atrangi Re. In Tamil, his upcoming projects include Maaran, Naane Varuven, Thiruchitrambalam and a yet to be titled trilingual period drama with Tollywood director Sekhar Kammula.