Do you want to win big prize money with the power of your visual perception? Then Ranveer Singh's upcoming game show The Big Picture is the answer. Those interested can now register themselves in just three simple steps! The channel behind the program, Colors TV, has already opened the registrations on Saturday at 9:30 pm. So hop on to find out how to participate.

Starting July 17, the makers will drop one new question daily for the next 10 days by answering which potential participants can enter the process. Colors TV already posted the first question Saturday, which will be valid for 24 hours. Viewers need to log on to the Voot app, Voot.com, or MyJio app to register. Then, they need to follow a few simple steps.

Fill up the required details, give correct answer on portals

As the first step, those interested in participating will need to log in through any of the above-stated ways and fill out all the details required. One must remember every question will stay valid only for 24 hours from when it was originally shared and a new question will be posted every day till July 26. So viewers have 10 chances to hit big!

Of all the participants who've answered the questions correctly, makers will shortlist some candidates through a randomizer system for the next round. If you've been selected, you will be called and given an online test link via SMS/e-mail before August 8. Candidates will get 20 seconds each to answer 20 visual-based multiple-choice questions. They will also have to upload an introductory video of themselves.

Finally, candidates selected after the second round will be called in for on-ground auditions. Makers have chosen certain cities, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bhopal, Ranchi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow, for these interviews. Once you qualify for this round, you will officially get the chance to enter the main show. Marking Singh's television debut, The Big Picture will stream on Voot and Jio TV.