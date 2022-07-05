Entertainment

Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings' teaser: Perfect mix of mystery, comedy, suspense

Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings' teaser: Perfect mix of mystery, comedy, suspense

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Jul 05, 2022, 10:57 am 2 min read

'Darlings' teaser raises many questions, promises perfect dark comedy.

As promised, actor-producer Alia Bhatt dropped the much-awaited teaser for her production debut project, Darlings, on Tuesday. Just like the teaser announcement video released on Monday, the teaser clip stayed true to its name and only teased the premise of the movie, without giving much away. And, we have high hopes for this women-led dark comedy. Here's a breakdown of the teaser.

Context Why does this story matter?

After proving her acting chops in Bollywood for around a decade, Bhatt set up her own production venture Eternal Sunshine Productions in March 2021.

Soon thereafter, she announced Darlings would be the first film from this banner.

The actor teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment to produce this Netflix project.

Understandably, Darlings is a big milestone in Bhatt's career.

Teaser On one hand, Vijay Varma fights for Bhatt's heart

With suspense-filled background music setting the eerie tone, the 1:40-second clip opens with a woman (Bhatt) being courted by a hopeless lover (Vijay Varma). When the lover thinks he has succeeded in wooing the lady—as he is brought to meet her mother (Shefali Shah)—he notices competition. To the lover's dismay, another young man (Roshan Mathew)—a probable suitor of the lady—is already at her house.

Twist On another hand, Bhatt-Shefali Shah get accused of murder

While one might think the two male lovers lead the tale, they soon get corrected as the mother-daughter duo gets called to the police station. They are suspects in a murder case. Although Bhatt's character stresses they only killed "him" in their imagination, the cop is not convinced. But who got killed? And, did the mother-daughter pair kill "him"? The clip keeps us guessing.

Twitter Post Catch the teaser trailer here

It’s just a tease Darlings.



Arriving 5th August#DarlingsOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/6vx2fOVN0k — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) July 5, 2022

Information 'Darlings' will hit Netflix on August 5

Interestingly, a tale from Panchatantra is narrated in the voiceover, explaining how no matter what, people's true nature doesn't change. Now, we'll have to wait to see how exactly will this story get incorporated into the Jasmeet K Reen directorial. The Netflix release will hit the platform on August 5. Before that, we can expect a trailer to come and clarify the storyline better.