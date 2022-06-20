Entertainment

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' box office: Next target Rs. 200cr mark!

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' box office: Next target Rs. 200cr mark!

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 20, 2022, 01:11 pm 3 min read

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' continues to roar at the box office. (Photo credit: Twitter/@TheAaryanKartik)

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has ended Bollywood's box office dry spell and how! Without any major contender to lock horns with, the film minted Rs 1.15cr last Friday (June 17), followed by Rs. 2.02cr on Saturday, taking the total to Rs. 179.31cr. Considering these smashing statistics, the film is expected to breach the Rs. 200cr mark in the coming days.

Context Why does this story matter?

The horror-comedy is a spiritual sequel to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007).

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has emerged to be the only Hindi film in the recent past to woo audiences, while films like Samrat Prithviraj and Anek fell painfully flat.

It is also the third Hindi film to enter the Rs. 100cr club this year after Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files.

Business 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' might cross Rs. 185cr within few days

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared updates about the Anees Bazmee directorial's phenomenal business. He wrote, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 grows again on [fifth] Sat...An open run—without noteworthy opposition—has proved advantageous...Should cross Rs. 185 on weekdays...[Week 5] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 2.02 cr. Total Rs. 179.31 cr (sic)." Notably, with such extraordinary numbers, the film has proved to be the biggest hit of Aaryan's career so far.

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 grows again on [fifth] Sat... An open run - without noteworthy opposition - has proved advantageous... Should cross ₹ 185 on weekdays... [Week 5] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 2.02 cr. Total: ₹ 179.31 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/0ugTag0y38 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2022

Records 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has been touching milestones since Day 1

Dominating the box office since the first day, the film raked in Rs. 92.05cr within a week, whizzing past the seven-day collection of Gangubai Kathiawadi (Rs. 68.93cr). Despite being a non-holiday release, the film had ushered in Rs. 14.11cr on its very first day, surpassing the collection of Bachchhan Paandey, which had been released on Holi and earned only Rs. 13.25cr.

Developments Viewers can expect a third part, too

Considering the nationwide craze for the horror-comedy that also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles, the makers are planning to take its success a notch higher with a third installment. Last month, producers Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani put an approval seal on a follow-up movie. "We will announce more details at the right time," the duo told Pinkvilla.

Updates Catch 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' on Netflix now!

As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to set new box office benchmarks, it has also found a new home on Netflix. The film arrived on the platform on Sunday (June 19), conforming to the usual four-week formula. Notably, it had hit theaters exactly a month ago on May 20. Showing dominance here too, the film became a trending title on Netflix hours after its release.