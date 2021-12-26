Entertainment 'Welcome 3' to star Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Nana Patekar?

'Welcome 3' will have an ensemble cast

The 2007 Anees Bazmee-directorial, Welcome, was a fun roller coaster ride for the audience. Its 2015 sequel starring John Abraham and Shruti Haasan also did well in the theaters. While there have been speculations about Welcome 3 for a long time, we now have an update on it. As per recent reports, the third installment will start filming in the second half of 2022.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Nana Patekar, Welcome earned Rs. 70.15 crore at the box office. Then came Welcome Back, which managed to rake in Rs. 96.69 crore. It surpassed the collections of the prequel, which made the makers come up with the third edition. However, it would be interesting to see how the team twists the story this time.

"The script of Welcome 3 is already being written, and the plan is to take it on the floors in the latter part of next year," a source told Pinkvilla. They also mentioned the film will have an ensemble cast while retaining Kapoor, Patekar, and Rawal. Also, producer Firoz Nadiadwala reportedly intends to make the action-comedy on a large scale.

Welcome featured Kapoor, Patekar, Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and Rawal in principal roles. Also, the film marked the last screen appearance of late veteran actor Feroz Khan, who passed away in 2009. Meanwhile, Welcome Back turned out to be a commercial success for Abraham. The movie revolves around a couple of reformed gangsters, who are trying to find a soulmate for their sister.

Kapoor, who was last seen in AK vs AK on Netflix, has a busy year ahead. He also stars in Karan Johar's upcoming Jug Jugg Jeeyo along with Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. Also, Rawal will be next seen in the Gujarati film Dear Father which is based on his play of the same name. He will also feature in Sharmaji Namkeen.