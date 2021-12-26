Entertainment Smriti Irani welcomes future son-in-law through witty Instagram post

Smriti Irani welcomes future son-in-law through witty Instagram post

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 26, 2021, 04:41 pm

This is how Smriti Irani welcomed her future son-in-law in a funny Instagram post.

Smriti Irani, the Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development, has some good news! The former actress took to social media to announce her daughter Shanelle's engagement to Arjun Bhalla on Saturday. The mother of three also shared images from the engagement along with a witty caption. And, since then several celebs and followers have flooded the comments section with their wishes.

Caption This is what Irani wrote on social media

"To the man who now has our heart @arjun_bhalla welcome to our madcap family.. bless you for you have to deal with a crazy man for a father in law & worse.. me for a Saas... (you have been officially warned) God bless @shanelleirani #newbeginnings (sic)," Irani wrote on Instagram. She also shared a picture of Bhalla proposing to Shanelle, along with their selfie.

Images Bhalla proposed to Shanelle in a romantic way

The pictures depict a serene location where Irani's daughter is getting proposed to by Bhalla. It looks like a perfect setting for a proposal with sunset and sand dunes in the background. Also, a table is set with wine glasses on it and a bottle of champagne on the side. You could also see rose petals and lanterns on the floor.

Information Did you know Shanelle was named by Shah Rukh Khan?

Shanelle is the Union Minister's husband Zubin Irani's daughter from his first marriage to Mona Irani. She studied LLM from Georgetown University Law Center in the US. She is enrolled with the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa and currently works for an international law firm. Interestingly she was named by Shah Rukh Khan, Zubin's childhood friend. However, not much is known about Bhalla.

Comments Fans, celebrities congratulated Irani and the couple

As soon as Irani posted pictures from Shanelle's engagement on Instagram, the comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages from well-wishers. "U prayed so hard for this, so happy (sic)," wrote producer Ekta Kapoor, who worked with Irani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Actor Mouni Roy wrote, "Heartiest Congratulations." Meanwhile, a follower commented, "Congratulations, Smriti Didi. You have finally become a mother-in-law."