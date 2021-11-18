Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 6' to be led by Mahekk Chahal?

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Nov 18, 2021, 06:20 pm

Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 6' releases next year in January

Is the 'M' Mahekk Chahal? On a Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode held earlier this month, TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor had announced that the name of the lead in the sixth installment of Naagin starts with 'M'. Since then, rumors were rife that probably Mouni Roy is returning as the shape-shifter, but recent reports suggest that it may be Chahal.

The supernatural show has two 'naagin's, Kapoor had said

Though nothing is confirmed, a report by India Forums has claimed that Chahal, Bigg Boss 5 first runner-up, might be signed as one of the naagins. To note, the supernatural show has two naagins, a fact that was shared by Kapoor with Bigg Boss host Salman Khan in that episode. While one has been finalized, another one's name starts with 'M,' Kapoor had said.

Surbhi Chandna, Anita Hassanandani accompanied the TV czarina on 'BB'

Kapoor was accompanied by Surbhi Chandna and Anita Hassanandani on that particular episode. Interestingly, both Chandna and Hassanandani had played the titular character in different seasons of the show. While the former was a shape-shifter in season five, the Krishna Cottage actress, who became a mother to a son this February, played the character in the seasons three, four, and five.

What happened in the last episode of 'Naagin 5'?

The last episode of Naagin 5 aired on February 6. In it, Chandna plays Bani Sharma, the reincarnation of Naageshwari (Hina Khan). Bani gets attracted to Jay (Mohit Sehgal), while Veer (Sharad Malhotra) forcibly marries her. However, Bani later finds out that Jay had been trying to use her for his benefit. Naagin 5 ends with Bani-Jay's death after delivering a baby girl.

'Naagin 6' will get a premiere on January 30, 2022

Who will be the new 'Naagin'?

The new season is most likely to continue from where Naagin 5 left off. Bani's daughter might be seen as Naagin and will be competing with the Cheel family for Naagmani. The first installment of the Naagin franchise had come in in 2015 and had Roy as the lead. Arjun Bijlani was the male lead. Naagin 6 will hit your screens next January 30.