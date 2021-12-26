Entertainment 'Jersey' album review: High-intensity songs will appeal to youngsters

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 26, 2021, 02:30 pm

Ahead of its December 31 release, the makers of Jersey recently dropped its jukebox online. The Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer consists of four tracks: Mehram, Maiyya Mainu, Baliye Re, and Jind Meriye. Lasting close to 15 minutes, the jukebox of Jersey has a lot of youthfulness and romanticism in it. Verdict: The album gets 4 stars. Here's our review.

Number 1 'Maiyya Mainu'

This composition by Tandon and Parampara Thakur belongs to the love genre. Punjabi lyrics by Shellee (Shailender Singh Sodhi) make it youthful. But the star of this song is Tandon, who has also sung the catchy high-pitched melody. Usage of drums adds zing to this track. You can dedicate this song to someone special, someone you are missing. Verdict: The track gets 4 stars.

Number 2 'Jind Meriye'

Jind Meriye is another number composed by the music director duo, Tandon and Thakur. The emotional track has a blend of high and low pitches. Crooned by Tandon, the song carries a lot of intensity. The keyboard and eclectic guitar stand out in this passionate number. The makers should have also included an instrumental version of this song. Verdict: Track gets 4 stars.

Number 3 'Mehram'

This Tandon-Thakur composition is a romantic song that carries high energy. Also, the lyrics penned by Shellee depict love and passion between two people. You can hear electric guitar (Rhythm Shaw Acoustic), keyboard, and drums throughout the track. Tandon, who has also sung the song, completely engrossed himself to produce the high-intensity vocals. Verdict: The song gets 3.5 stars.

Number 4 'Baliye Re'

This sensuous track begins with a catchy beat and the energetic voice of Thakur. Then, Tandon and Stebin Ben take over the track, which also has a blend of Punjabi rap written and performed by Mellow D. You can clearly hear the electric and bass guitars along with drums and keyboard in this Tandon-Thakur composition number. Verdict: This track gets 3 stars.