Entertainment 'O Dilbar Yaara' review: Shaheer Sheikh's track is heartbreaking

'O Dilbar Yaara' review: Shaheer Sheikh's track is heartbreaking

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 25, 2021, 08:49 pm

Did you check out the 'O Dilbar Yaara' starring Shaheer Sheikh and Shivangi Joshi?

NAV Records has released a new single on its official YouTube Channel. Titled O Dilbar Yaara, the track features Shaheer Sheikh and Shivangi Joshi as the lead actors. The video's strong narrative has the power to make you emotional and sympathize with Sheikh's character. Also, the sad tune is based on the lines of heartbreak and betrayal. Here's our review.

Composed by Harish Sagne, the song has an emotional appeal. Stebin Ben has brought a real essence of heartbreak with his voice in the track. His style resembles that of Atif Aslam a lot. Meer, who wrote the lyrics, has beautifully described the feelings of a person who goes through heartbreak. The narration in the background gives you more clarity to the story.

Video The visuals have powerful narrative with convincing performance by Sheikh

The 4:44-minute-long video begins with Sheikh (Anshumann) and Joshi's (Ananya) upcoming wedding celebrations. In the next frame, Anshumann discovers a heartbreaking secret about Ananya. How the truth devastates him on the day of his marriage forms the crux of the story, However, while watching the song you would smile and become sad by Sheikh's strong happy and sad emotions.

Observation Sheikh's choice of songs has become popular among the audience

Sheikh has been picking up strong roles in his shows as well as music videos. His last video with Hina Khan, Mohabbat Hai, became an instant hit on YouTube garnering 31 million views so far. The Mohit Suri directorial song is about an incomplete journey of lovers across three generations. Similarly, his Baarish Ban Jaana with Khan and Ben earned over 403 million views.

Verdict The video takes over the song, courtesy the actors' performances

The song's devastating end will make you sad. It feels like watching a strong emotional short film that gets over in a few seconds, Verdict: The song and the music video get 3.5 and 4/5 stars, respectively (for meaningful lyrics by Meer, the soulful voice of Ben, and strong emotional performances by Sheikh and Joshi). You can check out the song on YouTube.