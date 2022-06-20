Entertainment

OTT release details of 'Vaashi,' 'Sita Ramam' out!

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 20, 2022, 02:20 pm 2 min read

'Vaashi' and 'Sita Ramam's streaming rights bagged by these giants? Let's find out.

Even before the theatrical release of the Malayalam film Sita Ramam, reports on its digital release are already making the headlines. According to reports, Amazon Prime Video has bagged the digital streaming rights of Sita Ramam. On the other hand, the recently released Malayalam venture Vaashi is also likely to have found a post-theatrical home in a major streaming platform. Here's all we know.

Context Why does this story matter?

Tovino Thomas has received worldwide acclaim with his superhero flick Minnal Murali. It had a direct premiere on Netflix.

So, his fans across the globe are waiting to know the details of his next film Vaashi's digital debut.

Sita Ramam is receiving all the attention from fans and critics alike as it marks Dulquer Salmaan's second theatrical premiere of the year after Hey Sinamika.

Details All you need to know about 'Vaashi'

Vaashi starring Thomas and Keerthy Suresh hit the marquee last Friday (June 17) and opened to positive reviews. Actor Vishnu G Raghav has made his directorial debut with the project. According to LetsOTT Global, the maiden collaboration between Suresh and Thomas is going to arrive on Netflix. Meanwhile, the courtroom drama is facing competition at the box office from Virata Parvam and Veetla Vishesham.

Information All you need to know about 'Sita Ramam'

Sita Ramam, led by Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna, is set to hit the cinema halls on August 5. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the romantic period drama will be set against the backdrop of war. This film marks the second collaboration between Salmaan and the production house Vyjayanthi Movies after their National Film Award-winning maiden venture Mahanati, the biopic of late actor Savitri.

Updates Other recent Malayalam films streaming on Amazon Prime and Netflix

Not just Vaashi, Netflix is streaming two other Malayalam biggies released recently. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu's latest offering Jana Gana Mana is available on the platform. Also, the fifth installment of Mammootty's CBI franchise is being streamed on Netflix. On the other hand, Thomas's Naaradan, Mohanlal's Aaraattu, and Manju Warrier's Jack N Jill are available on Amazon Prime Video.