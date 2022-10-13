Entertainment

Sajid Khan #BiggBoss controversy: Now, Kanishka Soni alleges casting couch

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 13, 2022, 12:12 pm 2 min read

The controversy surrounding Sajid Khan's participation in 'BB16' has refused to die down

The controversy surrounding filmmaker Sajid Khan's participation in Bigg Boss 16 is garnering momentum with each passing day. Neither the audience nor some industry members are happy with his participation, considering he has been accused in #MeToo cases by several women. Amidst this hullabaloo, now, actor Kanishka Soni has opened up on her horrific casting couch experience with Khan. Trigger warning: sexual abuse.

Over the years, multiple women have alleged that Khan "touched them inappropriately," "spoke dirty," and "asked for sexual favors in exchange for movie roles."

Subsequently, he was suspended for a year by the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association.

Host Salman Khan's overwhelming support for the writer-director and "Colors' whitewashing campaign" also recently prompted netizens to launch a petition demanding his removal from BB16.

Allegations Soni recounted ordeal from 2008, expressed threat to life

Soni posted an Instagram video and recounted her ordeal. Per Soni, Khan invited her to his Juhu bungalow in 2008 and "asked [Soni] to reveal her stomach." She also wrote a note and said that she is afraid of returning to India because "these powerful personalities can kill me anytime." She also questioned Salman and wondered why he doesn't look at the participants' "characters."

Outrage Recently, Sherlyn Chopra questioned the makers of 'Bigg Boss'

Actor-model Sherlyn Chopra, one of the nine women who accused Khan, recently called him "a habitual molester and a sexual predator." She told Instant Bollywood, "Bigg Boss makers and Salman Khan have given shelter to such a person in the house. Now you tell me if it's acceptable. Kya Bigg Boss ka ghar molesters ke liye hai (Is the Bigg Boss house for molesters?)."

Recent Sona Mohapatra, Tanushree Dutta called out the makers, too

Actor Tanushree Dutta, who is credited with the rise of the #MeToo movement in Bollywood has also reacted and said that she's "appalled, and will never watch the show." Singer Sona Mohapatra, too, has called out Salman and said that "he is whitewashing [Sajid] in the name of [brotherhood]." Previously, actor-model Urfi Javed had also called the Housefull helmer "a sexual predator."