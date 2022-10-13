Entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh shuts down marriage rumors in style

Rakul Preet Singh shuts down marriage rumors in style

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 13, 2022, 10:58 am 2 min read

Rakul Preet Singh slammed the rumors about her wedding

Reports about actor Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani's wedding surfaced online on Wednesday. It was alleged that the actor's brother had confirmed that she had plans to tie the knot with Bhagnani. But there was no mention of the tentative date of the wedding. Reacting to these, the actor shared an update on social media slamming the reports in a sarcastic note.

Tweet She shared the report on Twitter while dismissing the rumors

Singh shared the report on Twitter and clarified that she has no such plans. Tagging her brother, she wrote on Twitter, "@AmanPreetOffl, you confirmed? Aur mujhe bataya bhi nahi bro... (You did not even inform me) it's funny how I don't have news about my life..." This clearly implied that the actor does not plan to be wed anytime soon.

Twitter Post See Singh's tweet here

😂 @AmanPreetOffl you confirmed ? Aur mujhe bataya bhi nahi bro .. it’s funny how I don’t have news about my life .. https://t.co/ZSZgNjW2BW — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) October 12, 2022

Reports Here's what the wedding rumors stated

ETimes reported that her brother Aman Preet Singh confirmed that the wedding will eventually happen without revealing many details. The news portal quoted him as saying, "Rakul has acted in a couple of projects by Jackky Bhagnani. Marriage is obviously on the cards, but nothing is concrete yet. She will announce it on her own when she decides to get married."

Rumors A lavish wedding planned in 2023?

The report further added that the families of the groom and bride had not yet decided on the date or venue of the wedding. It stated that the wedding was going to be a lavish one as Bhagnani's father Vashu Bhagnani, had plans to make it a grand affair. Furthermore, it stated that the wedding will happen in 2023.

Details Singh is awaiting the release of 'Doctor G'

On the acting front, Singh will be next seen in Doctor G co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The Anubhuti Kashyap directorial will hit the theaters on Friday. Her film Thank God co-starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra will be released on October 25 as a Diwali special. She has two Tamil movies in her lineup namely Ayalaan with Sivakarthikeyan and Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan.