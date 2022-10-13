Entertainment

Happy birthday, Jimin: Times BTS singer proved he's an all-rounder

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 13, 2022, 10:47 am 3 min read

BTS's Jimin turned 27 on Thursday. Happy birthday!

BTS's Jimin is the jack of all trades and has proved his versatility and holistic personality time and again. A singer, songwriter, and acclaimed dancer, he was crowned The Face of K-Pop 2019 by King Choice, the largest international K-pop voting website. On his 27th birthday today, we take a look at some instances when he proved his brilliance on multiple fronts. Dive in.

#1 Music videos of 'Fire,' 'Black Swan' underline his dancing abilities

Jimin is known to bring a certain ethereal grace and charisma to his dance performances and steals the show in numerous videos. In fact, he is also the final performer in songs such as Fire and Fake Love, and his prowess over contemporary modern dance and hip-hop is also evident in other songs such as Blood, Sweat and Tears, and the famous Black Swan.

#2 When Jimin did the impossible and performed blindfolded!

It's one thing to awe the audience through impeccable dancing moves, and a completely different thing to do it blindfolded! During the Mnet Asian Music Awards in 2016, Jimin once again proved that there's nothing he can't do and delivered a jaw-dropping performance on Caught In A Lie, absolutely blindfolded. The entire segment is about 1:17-minute-long and can be watched on YouTube.

#3 Did you know about Jimin's athletic expertise?

Singing, dancing, songwriting, and his performative mettle aren't the only talents that define Jimin. Yes, there's a lot more! Reportedly, the Filter singer is skilled in several sports such as soccer, basketball, billiards, Kendo, and Taekwondo. In February 2021, he was also applauded by Idol Star Athletics Championship for his athletic inclination and exemplary performance during a 400 meter men's relay race.

#4 Academic intellect: Jimin is a nerd through and through

While honing his endless talents, Jimin has also found the time to be a thorough nerd and bring his A-game to academics! Reportedly, he has a terrific record in Math and Chemistry—subjects that are traditionally considered rigorous to ace. His critical thinking and problem-solving abilities enable him to solve complex puzzles in record duration. His cousin even once called him "the God of Math."

#5 Jimin's ability to pull of extremely demanding high notes

As BTS's lead vocalist, one of Jimin's most spectacular talents is to croon high notes effortlessly, and this is a rare talent not many artists can boast of. Some of the songs where he has sung high notes include Lie, Let Me Know, Hold Me Tight, Butterfly, and Am I Wrong. Japanese singer-songwriter Murata Tomoya has even dubbed his voice "a national treasure."

