Did Disha Vakani contract throat cancer because of 'TMKOC' role?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 12, 2022, 06:55 pm 2 min read

Reports suggested that Disha Vakani got throat cancer after voicing Dayaben

Recently, an old video of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah veteran Disha Vakani resurfaced online, where she spoke about her peculiar voice modulation for her role in the series. It was alleged that she suffered throat cancer due to voice modulation. After the report went viral, her brother has now broken his silence about the report and rubbished it as a baseless rumor.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vakani is one of the most known faces in the world of Hindi Television.

Every now and then her name trends on social media with several updates about her.

Her role as Dayaben in the comedy show is one of the most popular ones. Even after she exited the show years back, she is still identified as Dayaben owing to its popularity.

Quote Don't believe these rumors: Vakani's brother

Mukul Vakani, Disha's brother spoke to ETimes and confirmed that it was a baseless rumor. "These rumors keep doing the rounds in the media and there is no truth to it," he said. He added, "She is hale and hearty and nothing of this is true. Every day we get to hear baseless rumors about her but fans should not believe these."

History Vakani and her journey with 'TMKOC'

Vakani played Dayaben in TMKOC ever since the show started. In 2017, she took a maternity break but did not return ever since. Many actors have quit the show and the makers have quickly replaced them with new actors. But with Vakani, even after five years of her exit, the makers have still not found an actor to replace her.

Reports Actors rumored to replace Vakani as Dayaben

Producer of the comedy show Asit Kumarr Modi confirmed earlier that they have started auditioning to find a new actor for the role. Actors including Kajal Pisal (Sirf Tum), Rakhi Vijan (Bigg Boss 2), and Aishwarya Sakhuja (Saas Bina Sasural) are reportedly in the race to bag the role. Let us wait and see who gets to play the role finally.