Entertainment

FWICE supports Sajid Khan following DCW's complaint to I&B Ministry

FWICE supports Sajid Khan following DCW's complaint to I&B Ministry

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 12, 2022, 06:47 pm 2 min read

Sajid Khan is one of the participants of Hindi 'Bigg Boss 16'

Calls are being made to evict filmmaker Sajid Khan from the celebrity reality show Bigg Boss. Reacting to the calls, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) said that the filmmaker served his punishment for the offenses and now should be allowed to work for a living. The filmmaker was accused by several women of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement.

Context Why does this story matter?

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday stated that as many as 10 women have accused Khan of sexual harassment.

Citing it, Maliwal urged the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to act immediately and evict Khan from the 16th season of the popular show.

Actor Mandana Karimi and singer Sona Mohapatra earlier slammed Bigg Boss makers over the entry of Khan.

Details Death threats were issued to Maliwal

Maliwal said, "I submitted a complaint to I&B Minister Anurag Thakur to remove him from the show immediately, take action against Bigg Boss & probe all complaints." The DCW chief also added that she has been receiving death threats from people online after she filed a complaint against Khan. Apparently, two people issued death threats to her on Instagram.

Update Here's what FWICE's statement read

Meanwhile, FWICE has said in its statement that the filmmaker has to be allowed to participate in the show. "Shri Sajid Khan had cooperated with the IFTDA and FWICE and obeyed the decision of the POSH Committee." The committee concluded its statement with a request to Thakur not to initiate any action against the filmmaker on the basis of Maliwal's complaint.

Details Maliwal's other allegations against Khan

Apart from the 10 women who have accused Khan of sexual misconduct, Maliwal alleged that the director had asked a few minors to strip naked during the auditions for his films Housefull 4 and Humshakals. On Twitter, the topic is trending as a section of fans is calling his entry into Bigg Boss unfair and demanding that he be evicted from the house.