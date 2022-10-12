Entertainment

Box office feat: Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan-I' collects Rs. 400cr

Oct 12, 2022

'Ponniyin Selvan I' was released on September 30

It looks like this year can officially be declared as the blockbuster year for South Indian cinema. Following the success of films like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Vikram, Karthikeya 2, etc, it's now time for Ponniyin Selvan I to hold the torch. The makers of the magnum opus announced on Wednesday that the film has touched Rs. 400cr at the worldwide box office.

Context Why does this story matter?

The star-studded movie directed by Mani Ratnam features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Karthi, "Jayam" Ravi, and "Chiyaan" Vikram in the lead, while Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Parthiban, and Sarathkumar, among others, play pivotal supporting roles.

The franchise, which consists of two films, was made on a budget of Rs. 500cr. With this kind of positive response, the first part is already marching toward success.

Details Detailed breakup of box office numbers

After running in the cinema halls for 11 days (the film was released on September 30), Ponniyin Selvan I has accumulated Rs. 261.96cr gross in India from all languages. As far as the overseas collections are concerned, the historical fiction has grossed Rs. 148cr so far. Its overall worldwide collection now stands at Rs. 409cr including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi version figures.

Twitter Post Take a look at the official announcement here

Anticipation Will 'Ponniyin Selvan' beat Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram'?

The recent Tamil film Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles stands tall with a whopping gross collection of Rs. 426cr globally. It is only a matter of Rs. 16cr for Ponniyin Selvan to beat the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. And one can assume that the day is not far away with this kind of positive response.

OTT Amazon Prime Video has bagged 'Ponniyin Selvan's streaming rights

Meanwhile, OTT giant Amazon Prime Video holds the digital streaming rights of Ponniyin Selvan I. It is reported that the streamer has already bagged the rights to the second part too, which is to be released in 2023. Sun TV has bagged the satellite rights to the movie. But it is still not known, when will the period drama debut digitally.