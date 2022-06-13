Entertainment

'Vikram' to 'Janhit Mein Jaari': Exploring weekend box office collections

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 13, 2022, 06:38 pm 2 min read

Here's how these films performed at the box office.

The box office is loaded with a couple of hit films that have been dominating the screens. However, we have also got some duds that are slowly washing away from the screens and are likely to not see another week at the theaters. While Vikram has been leading the box office, we take a weekend round-up of all the films that are currently screening.

#1 'Vikram'

Superstar Kamal Haasan's Vikram has proved to be a major hit across markets. The film has reportedly amassed Rs. 46cr from its second weekend at the box office. With this, the actioner has earned a total of Rs. 210cr, a jump over the double hundred mark which was achieved on Sunday. Irrespective of a 55% drop, the film has still shown great performance.

#2 'Samrat Prithviraj'

Actors Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar's period drama film Samrat Prithviraj has been a snooze since its release. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film earned Rs. 1.50cr on Friday, Rs 2.50cr on Saturday, and Rs 3.25cr on Sunday. The film has managed to collect Rs. 60.30cr at the box office as per the figures received on Sunday.

#3 'Anek'

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Anek was released on May 27. Since then, the film got very little traction at the box office. Anubhav Sinha's directorial received mixed reviews from the audience and critics, earning Rs. 1.77cr on Day 1. This week, the film earned Rs. 15L more, bringing its total box office collection to Rs. 8.15cr approximately. Chances of improvement are slim.

#4 'Janhit Mein Jaari'

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha's film Janhit Mein Jaari has seen some scope for improvement. The film was released last Friday and gained low numbers on Day 1. On Saturday, the film grew by 93% and by Sunday the film was able to gross a total of Rs. 2.2cr in what was its first weekend. Adarsh tweeted that Monday's business will be crucial for the film.

#5 'Major'

Major starring actor Adivi Sesh narrates the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan—an officer in the Indian Army who was martyred during the November 2008 Mumbai attacks. It was released on June 3 and also starred actors Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi Nair, Saiee Manjrekar, and Murali Sharma in prominent roles. After 10 days at the box office, Major has earned Rs. 29.17cr.