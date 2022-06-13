Entertainment

Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal's crime-thriller 'Sector 36' goes on floors

Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal's crime-thriller 'Sector 36' goes on floors

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 13, 2022, 06:13 pm 2 min read

Dinesh Vijan's 'Sector 36' goes on floors!

Producer Dinesh Vijan's upcoming thriller Sector 36 has gone on floors on Monday. Backed by Vijan's banner Maddock Films, the film stars actors Vikrant Massey (Forensic) and Deepak Dobriyal (Hindi Medium) in the lead. Recently, Vijan and Massey shared an intriguing motion poster of the film on their respective social media handles. The film is believed to be based on real-life events.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vijan's Maddock Films has produced many successful projects like Stree starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

He has also backed Varun Dhawan's Badlapur.

Aditya Nimbalkar, one of the writers from Meghna Gulzar's Talvar, is at the helm of this upcoming dark crime-thriller film.

Details about the roles played by the lead actors have been strictly kept under wraps.

Post Motion poster intriguing, complements suspenseful tone

Massey announced the update on Instagram. He wrote, "Dinesh Vijan presents #Sector36, a crime-thriller inspired by true events. Starring yours truly & the incredible @deepakdobriyal1. Produced by #DineshVijan, Directed by @nimbalkaraditya & written by @bodhyroyy. FILMING BEGINS TODAY @maddockfilms (sic)." The video showcased an analogy of a cockroach and a boot, highlighting how no matter what the roach does, it can't overpower a boot.

Twitter Post Watch the video here

Details Source revealed analogy behind the teaser

"The announcement video uses [an] analogy of a cockroach to build a sense of curiosity. It basically means that a roach decides to stand up against the system," a source close to the development revealed. "As we discover what happens to the roach, in the end, one is truly intrigued with the suspense surrounding this film," the source further decoded the video.

Projects Both leads are busy with several projects

On the work front, Massey will appear in the psychological crime thriller Forensic: The Truth Lies Within alongside actor Radhika Apte. His Sector 36 co-star, Deepak Dobriyal will star in Good Luck Jerry alongside actor Janhvi Kapoor and then in another Maddock Film production—Bhediya—which stars the Badlapur actor and Kriti Sanon. A release date for Sector 36 is yet to be announced.