Entertainment

Anushka Shetty's brother Gunaranjan Shetty receives death threat, seeks security

Anushka Shetty's brother Gunaranjan Shetty receives death threat, seeks security

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 13, 2022, 05:06 pm 2 min read

Allegedly, actor Anushka Shetty's brother Gunaranjan Shetty has received a death threat.

South Indian actor Anushka Shetty's elder brother and social activist-politician Gunaranjan Shetty has reportedly received a death threat from certain friends-turned-foes. According to media reports, members of Gunaranjan's Jayakarnataka Janapara Vedike (JJV) party have sought security and legal action against the accused. A petition seeking security was submitted to the Home Minister of Karnataka Araga Jnanendra on Sunday. Here's more.

Details Gunaranjan's team seeks arrest of the accused

As per the claims brought forward by the members of JJV, individuals named Manvit Rai and Rakesh Malli, who are former friends of Gunaranjan, have issued the death threats. The team has also sought the arrest of the accused, who apparently worked together with Gunaranjan under Bengaluru's reformed don Muthappa Rai. Apparently, the three got separated after Rai's death. More details are awaited.

Updates Bollywood actor Salman Khan received death threat recently, too

Meanwhile, Gunaranjan is not the only Indian celebrity to have received a death threat in the recent past. The case of Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father screenwriter Salim Khan receiving death threats has been making headlines for more than a week. In their case, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's—the mastermind behind Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala's death—involvement has been identified.

Information Shetty will be next seen in director Mahesh P's next

On the work front, the Baahubali actor is set to make a comeback to the big screen after about three years in the upcoming film tentatively titled Production No. 14. Produced by 2D Entertainment, the project's shooting started on April 4. Directed by Mahesh P, Naveen Polishetty plays the male lead. Shetty will reportedly be seen as a 40-year-old woman in it.

Speculation Are Shetty, Prabhas reuniting?

Separately, it is also reported that Shetty might reunite with Prabhas for another film titled Raja Deluxe. Director Maruthi, who is helming the project, is in talks with the actor for a meaty role. Prabhas is already aboard the project, while Shetty's association has not been confirmed. It's also reported that Shetty will play the lead in the Tamil film Chandramukhi 2.