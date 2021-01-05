Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has voiced her disagreement over actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's idea of recognizing housework done by homemakers as a salaried profession, which was recently appreciated by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. Led by Haasan, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has started campaigning across Tamil Nadu for the upcoming elections and one of its poll promises is to pay salary to homemakers. Here is more.

Context Tharoor backs the idea of recognizing housework as salaried profession

Earlier today, Tharoor voiced his support for Haasan's idea by tweeting in favor of the same. The Congress leader said, "I welcome @ikamalhaasan's idea of recognising housework as a salaried profession, w/the state govt paying a monthly wage to homemakers. This will recognise and monetize the services of women homemakers in society, enhance their power & autonomy & create near-universal basic income (sic)."

Twitter Post Here is the tweet by Tharoor

I welcome @ikamalhaasan’s idea of recognising housework as a salaried profession, w/the state govt paying a monthly wage to homemakers. This will recognise monetise the services of women homemakers in society, enhance their power autonomy create near-universal basic income. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 5, 2021

Details Don't pay us for mothering our own, says Ranaut

However, Tharoor's tweet did not sit well with Ranaut, who opposed the idea of recognizing housework done by homemakers as a salaried profession. She tweeted, "Don't put a price tag on sex we have with our love, don't pay us for mothering our own, we don't need salary for being the Queens of our own little kingdom our home, stop seeing everything as business."

Response 'Worse to reduce home owner to home employee'

The actor also responded to a Twitter user, who said that "working men (are) given more value." She said, "It will be worse to reduce a home owner to home employ, to give price tag to mothers sacrifices and life long unwavering commitment, It's like you want to pay God for this creation, cause you suddenly pity him for his efforts (sic)."

Twitter Post 'Partially painful and partially funny thought'

It will be worse to reduce a home owner to home employ, to give price tag to mothers sacrifices and life long unwavering commitment,It’s like you want to pay God for this creation, cause you suddenly pity him for his efforts. It’s partially painful and partially funny thought. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 5, 2021

Other details Haasan's idea about the provision of paying homemakers