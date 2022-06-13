Entertainment

How are 'Ante Sundaraniki,' '777 Charlie,' 'Dear Friend' performing?

'Ante Sundaraniki,' '777 Charlie,' 'Dear Friend' hit the screens last Friday (on June 10).

Tamil film Vikram starring Kamal Haasan was released a couple of weeks back and is making the headlines for breaking several records. And, Major starring Adivi Sesh, was released on the same day (June 3), clashing with Vikram. Yet, it managed to shine at the box office. So, how are the South Indian films released after Vikram and Major performing?

Haasan starrer Vikram is on a rampage.

The film has managed to touch the Rs.300 crore mark and is still growing strong.

So, naturally, the box office collection of films released after Vikram, namely Ante Sundaraniki, 777 Charlie, and Dear Friend, would have taken a toll.

Since all three films were released on the same day (June 10), the competition was pretty stiff.

#1 'Ante Sundaraniki'

Starring Nani and Nazriya Nazim in the lead roles, Ante Sundaraniki is a romantic comedy drama released in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. After running in theaters for three days, the film has managed to fetch Rs. 17.32cr in India in all languages. On its opening day, the film made Rs. 6.25cr. Ante Sundaraniki was directed by Vivek Athreya and it marks Nazim's Telugu debut.

#2 '777 Charlie'

Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie is receiving raving reviews from fans and critics alike. The emotional drama has been in the making for about two years and finally hit the cinema halls last Friday. After its first weekend, the film made Rs. 20cr approximately, with Rs. 15cr from theaters in Karnataka alone. 777 Charlie marks the feature debut of director Kiranraj K.

#3 'Dear Friend'

Dear Friend starring Tovino Thomas and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles is turning out to be a dud. In Kerala, the film has managed to fetch only Rs. 20cr and seems to have suffered because of locking horns with the first two films. Given Thomas is a promising star, this lukewarm collection by the Vineeth Kumar directorial is quite disastrous.