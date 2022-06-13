Entertainment

'Vikram' becomes Kamal Haasan's first film to touch Rs. 300cr-mark

'Vikram' becomes Kamal Haasan's first film to touch Rs. 300cr-mark

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 13, 2022, 07:04 pm 2 min read

'Vikram' starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi hit the big screens on June 3.

Tamil film Vikram has set a milestone for superstar Kamal Haasan. In a career-first feat, the film has touched the Rs. 300 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office. Haasan has backed the film under his Raaj Kamal Films International banner. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram is a spinoff of the director's previous film Kaithi, which starred Karthi in the lead role.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vikram marks the comeback of Haasan after four years.

While it is reason enough for fans to flock to the theaters, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in key roles.

Both the actors are known for choosing story-heavy movies.

Made on a whopping budget of Rs. 120cr, Vikram has been making the headlines ever since it was announced.

Twitter Post Check out details about the feat here

Anticipation Will 'Vikram' beat '2.0's lifetime collection?

Not just for Haasan, this is the first film to touch the Rs. 300cr mark for Sethupathi and Faasil, too. Besides, Vikram is now the second-highest grosser after Rajinikanth's 2.0 (2018), which made Rs. 655.81cr from its lifetime run. Since Vikram managed to touch the Rs. 300cr mark in just one week of its release, it is anticipated that it will surpass 2.0 soon.

Details Suriya's cameo appearance received raving reviews

Tamil actor Suriya made a cameo appearance as an underworld don Rolex for about 10 minutes toward the end of Vikram. His involvement received a massive positive response. Fans shared photos and videos of the actor from the film on social media platforms, showering praises for his performance. So, undoubtedly his appearance also helped largely in the gangster drama's mammoth success.

Information All you need to know about 'Vikram'

Apart from Tamil, Vikram was dubbed and released in Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam languages, too. It features Ulaga Nayagan in a role that he played in the 1986 film of the same name. Faasil plays an undercover cop Amar, while Sethupathi plays a gangster and drug manufacturer Santhanam. Kalidas Jayaram and Arjun Das played brief but prominent roles in the film.