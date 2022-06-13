'Vikram' becomes Kamal Haasan's first film to touch Rs. 300cr-mark
Tamil film Vikram has set a milestone for superstar Kamal Haasan. In a career-first feat, the film has touched the Rs. 300 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office. Haasan has backed the film under his Raaj Kamal Films International banner. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram is a spinoff of the director's previous film Kaithi, which starred Karthi in the lead role.
- Vikram marks the comeback of Haasan after four years.
- While it is reason enough for fans to flock to the theaters, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in key roles.
- Both the actors are known for choosing story-heavy movies.
- Made on a whopping budget of Rs. 120cr, Vikram has been making the headlines ever since it was announced.
At the end of 2nd weekend, #Vikram has crossed the ₹ 300 Cr gross mark at the WW Box office.. 🔥— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 13, 2022
A first for #Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan and rest of the cast and crew! @VijaySethuOffl #FahadhFaasil @Suriya_offl @Dir_Lokesh @anirudhofficial @RKFI @turmericmediaTM
Not just for Haasan, this is the first film to touch the Rs. 300cr mark for Sethupathi and Faasil, too. Besides, Vikram is now the second-highest grosser after Rajinikanth's 2.0 (2018), which made Rs. 655.81cr from its lifetime run. Since Vikram managed to touch the Rs. 300cr mark in just one week of its release, it is anticipated that it will surpass 2.0 soon.
Tamil actor Suriya made a cameo appearance as an underworld don Rolex for about 10 minutes toward the end of Vikram. His involvement received a massive positive response. Fans shared photos and videos of the actor from the film on social media platforms, showering praises for his performance. So, undoubtedly his appearance also helped largely in the gangster drama's mammoth success.
Apart from Tamil, Vikram was dubbed and released in Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam languages, too. It features Ulaga Nayagan in a role that he played in the 1986 film of the same name. Faasil plays an undercover cop Amar, while Sethupathi plays a gangster and drug manufacturer Santhanam. Kalidas Jayaram and Arjun Das played brief but prominent roles in the film.